Summer NAMM 2014: 5 new Martin acoustics on show
000RS25 Navojoa 25th Anniversary Model
SUMMER NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: C. F. Martin & Co continues to celebrate their outstanding legacy of craftsmanship with five new models to be unveiled this July at Summer NAMM 2014 in Nashville.
Two unique limited edition anniversary models will pay tribute to Martin’s factory locations on Sycamore Street in Nazareth, PA and Navojoa, Mexico. Attendees will also be introduced to this year’s exclusive Nashville show special, a follow up to the popular D-42 model showcased at Summer NAMM 2012, and two stunning new additions to the acclaimed X model series.
000RS25 Navojoa 25th Anniversary Model
Commemorating the 25th anniversary of C. F. Martin & Co.’s Navojoa facility, this 000 body Road Series model celebrates the extreme pride and workmanship of our Mexican coworkers. This model features a solid Sitka spruce top with a newly designed scalloped X bracing pattern and solid sapele back and sides. The modified low oval neck is made of solid sipo with a solid East Indian rosewood fingerboard and a headplate displaying a pad-printed 25th Anniversary logo. The satin finished top features aging toner and a new USA/Mexico rosette design. The model will be limited to 250 guitars.
MSRP: $1,349.00
Martin SS-OM42-14 Show Special
This year’s Nashville show special, the SS-OM42-14 is a spin-off of the popular D-42 Sinker Mahogany model from the Nashville 2012 show.
The solid Adirondack spruce top and Sinker mahogany back and sides have a polished gloss finish with an oak toner burst and Golden Era style bracing. Hot hide glue is used to construct these instruments which display a Paua pearl top inlay with select Abalone pearl bordered in mother of pearl for the headplate, fingerboard and bridge.
Available only at the show, this model will be limited to 25 and the labels will be signed by CFM IV and numbered in sequence with the total.
MSRP: $11,999.00
Martin OMXAE Black
This new X series OM-14 fret non-cutaway acoustic electric model features a Jett black HPL top, back and sides.
Equipped with Fishman Sonitone USB electronics and a black Stratabond neck with a PA profile, the OMXAE black model will please players of all levels. Also featured is a new single ring, pad-printed rosette and a modified 30’s style bridge.
MSRP: $699.00
Martin D-18 Sycamore
With this guitar, C.F. Martin & Co. celebrates 50 years of guitar manufacturing at their Sycamore Street location.
This unique Dreadnought 14-fret guitar has solid sycamore back and sides married with a torrefied Sitka spruce top. Torrefaction accelerates the natural aging process, which in turn gives the guitar the appearance and warmth of an aged guitar. The modified low oval profile neck with a Performing Artist taper is also made of solid sycamore. Production of this guitar will be limited to 50.
MSRP: $3,299.00
Martin DXAE Black
This new X Series Dreadnought 14-fret non-cutaway acoustic electric model features a Jett black HPL top, back and sides.
Equipped with Fishman Sonitone USB electronics and a black Stratabond neck with a PA profile, the DXAE black model will please players of all levels. Also featured is a new single ring, pad-printed rosette and a modified 30’s style bridge.
MSRP: $699.00