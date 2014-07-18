Summer NAMM 2014: 5 new Martin acoustics on show

SUMMER NAMM 2014 PRESS RELEASE: C. F. Martin & Co continues to celebrate their outstanding legacy of craftsmanship with five new models to be unveiled this July at Summer NAMM 2014 in Nashville.

Two unique limited edition anniversary models will pay tribute to Martin’s factory locations on Sycamore Street in Nazareth, PA and Navojoa, Mexico. Attendees will also be introduced to this year’s exclusive Nashville show special, a follow up to the popular D-42 model showcased at Summer NAMM 2012, and two stunning new additions to the acclaimed X model series.

000RS25 Navojoa 25th Anniversary Model

Commemorating the 25th anniversary of C. F. Martin & Co.’s Navojoa facility, this 000 body Road Series model celebrates the extreme pride and workmanship of our Mexican coworkers. This model features a solid Sitka spruce top with a newly designed scalloped X bracing pattern and solid sapele back and sides. The modified low oval neck is made of solid sipo with a solid East Indian rosewood fingerboard and a headplate displaying a pad-printed 25th Anniversary logo. The satin finished top features aging toner and a new USA/Mexico rosette design. The model will be limited to 250 guitars.

MSRP: $1,349.00