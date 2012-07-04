Summer NAMM 2012: Fender Antigua finish guitars

Summer NAMM 2012 is just around the corner and as a result Fender has announced a limited run of instruments featuring its rare (and somewhat divisive) Antigua finish.

Antigua colour instruments have been produced on-and-off by the company since the 1960s and are now consider to collectors' items. The 2012 Factory Special Run will include a small selection of Fender's very core instruments – an Antigua Strat, Tele, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass.

Fender has kept the specifications of these instruments very straight forward, equipping them with alder bodies, maple necks and vintage style frets, bridges and pickups across the board, keeping the focus very much on the unique finish.

Click through the gallery to take a look at this Special Run of Antigua finish Fenders