Summer NAMM 2012: Fender Antigua finish guitars
Fender 2012 Antigua finish guitars
Summer NAMM 2012 is just around the corner and as a result Fender has announced a limited run of instruments featuring its rare (and somewhat divisive) Antigua finish.
Antigua colour instruments have been produced on-and-off by the company since the 1960s and are now consider to collectors' items. The 2012 Factory Special Run will include a small selection of Fender's very core instruments – an Antigua Strat, Tele, Precision Bass and Jazz Bass.
Fender has kept the specifications of these instruments very straight forward, equipping them with alder bodies, maple necks and vintage style frets, bridges and pickups across the board, keeping the focus very much on the unique finish.
Click through the gallery to take a look at this Special Run of Antigua finish Fenders
Fender Antigua Telecaster
Tech specs
Series: Factory Special Run
Body: Alder, Polyester Finish
Body Shape: Telecaster
Neck: Maple, "U" Shape
Neck Finish: Urethane
Fretboard: Maple
Fretboard Radius: 7.25 inches (18.41 cm)
Frets: 21, Vintage Style Frets
Scale Length: 25.5 inches (64.8 cm)
Nut Width: 1.650 inches (42 mm)
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Tuner: Fender® Vintage “F” Style Tuning Machines
Pickups: Vintage Style Single-Coil Tele Bridge Pickup, Vintage Style Single-Coil Tele Neck Pickup, Pickup Switching: 3-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Neck Pickups, Position 3. Neck Pickup
Controls: Master Volume, Master Tone
Hardware: Chrome
Bridge: Original Vintage Style Tele Bridge with 3 Threaded Steel Saddles
Pickguard: Antigua
Strings: Fender USA Super 250R, NPS, (.010-.046 Gauges)
Fender Antigua Stratocaster
Tech specs
Series: Factory Special Run
Body Shape: Stratocaster
Body: Alder, Polyester Finish
Neck: Maple, "U" Shape
Neck Finish: Urethane
Fretboard: Maple
Fretboard Radius: 7.25 inches (18.41 cm)
Frets: 21, Vintage Style Frets
Scale Length: 25.5 inches (64.8 cm)
Nut Width: 1.650 inches (42 mm)
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Tuner: Fender Vintage “F” Style Tuning Machines
Pickups: Vintage Style Single-Coil Strat Bridge Pickup, Vintage Style Single-Coil Strat Middle Pickup, Vintage Style Single-Coil Strat Neck Pickup
Pickup Switching: 5-Position Blade: Position 1. Bridge Pickup, Position 2. Bridge and Middle Pickup, Position 3. Middle Pickup, Position 4. Middle and Neck Pickup, Position 5. Neck Pickup
Controls: Master Volume, Tone 1. (Neck Pickup), Tone 2. (Middle Pickup)
Hardware: Chrome
Bridge: Vintage Style Synchronized Tremolo
Pickguard: Antigua
Strings: Fender® USA Super Bullets® 3250L, NPS, (.009-.042 Gauges)
Fender Antigua Precision Bass
Tech specs
Series: Factory Special Run
Body Shape: Precision Bass
Body: Alder, Polyester Finish
Neck: Maple, Modern "C" Shape
Neck Finish: Urethane
Fretboard: Maple
Fretboard Radius: 9.5 inches (24.1 cm)
Frets: 20, Vintage Style Frets
Scale Length: 34 inches (86.36 cm)
Tuner: Vintage ‘70s "Fender" Stamped Open Gear Tuning Machines
Nut Width: 1.625 inches (41.3 mm)
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Pickups: Standard Precision Bass Split Single-Coil Pickup
Controls: Volume, Tone
Hardware: Chrome
Bridge: Standard Vintage 4 Saddle Bass
Pickguard: Antigua
Strings: Fender USA Super Bass 7250M, NPS (.045-.105 Gauges)
Fender Antigua Jazz Bass
Tech specs
Series: Factory Special Run
Body Shape: Jazz Bass
Body: Alder, Polyester Finish
Neck: Maple
Neck Finish: Urethane
Fretboard: Maple
Fretboard Radius: 7.25 inches (18.41 cm)
Frets: 20, Medium Jumbo
Scale Length: 34 inches (86.36 cm)
Tuner: Vintage ‘70s "Fender" Stamped Open Gear Tuning Machines
Nut Width: 1.5 inches (38.1 mm)
String Nut: Synthetic Bone
Pickups: Standard Vintage Alnico Magnet Jazz Bass Single-Coil Bridge
Pickup, Standard Vintage Alnico Magnet Jazz Bass Single-Coil Neck Pickup
Controls: Volume 1. (Neck Pickup), Volume 2. (Bridge Pickup), Master Tone
Hardware: Chrome
Bridge: Standard Vintage 4 Saddle Bass
Pickguard: Antigua
Strings: Fender USA Super Bass 7250M, NPS (.045-.105 Gauges)