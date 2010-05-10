Stone Temple Pilots unveil video for Between The Lines

Weiland and the rest of STP are in peak form on their upcoming album

Stone Temple Pilots have just posted the video to the song Between The Lines, the first single from their upcoming self-titled new CD that is due to be released 24 May (25 May in the US).

It's a hard-charging rocker that wastes little time getting down to business. Full of melody and guitar crunch, it features a corker of a solo by guitarist Dean DeLeo.

The new album, produced by Dean and his brother Robert (bassist and co-songwriter), with some assistance by Don Was, is a stunning comeback for the once-trouble-plagued band that went on something of a hiatus (although no one in the group says they officially broke up) when singer Scott Weiland launched a new career with ex-Guns N' Roses members Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum in Velvet Revolver.

Weiland famously quit Velvet Revolver in 2008. The band have been on the search for a new singer ever since.

Whether Velvet Revolver regroups - Slash has a new solo album out and McKagan has recently joined Jane's Addiction - is anyone's guess. But MusicRadar, having heard the new STP album, can attest to its brilliance, and we'll be bringing you an interview with Dean DeLeo soon.

In the meantime, have a look at the new video.