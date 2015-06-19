Steve Vai's 11 tips for guitarists

In his 35-year career, blur-fingered New Yorker Steve Vai has given instrumental guitar a good name and raised the technical bar to where other virtuosi fear to tread. Now, as he returns with a new live release, Vai talks pressure, misconceptions and the dangers of listening to your critics...

Vai isn't just a surname. It's a byword for virtuosity, chops and the kind of technical prowess that makes eyes pop and jaws clank open. Practising for an unfeasible nine hours each day as a teenager, honing his craft at the Berklee College Of Music and hitting the radar in 1980 as Frank Zappa's so-called stunt guitarist, there's no doubt that Vai, in his own words, can "tear it up".

Yet it was 1990's solo breakthrough, Passion And Warfare, that revealed the New Yorker's flair for melody and mood, with classics such as For The Love Of God helping him transcend his natural audience of axe obsessives. Now, aged 54, Vai's latest live release, Stillness In Motion, proves he can still do it for real in the age of AutoTune.

"I always loved the idea of having command of the instrument," he tells us, "so there's an effortless, flowing, virtuosic, ripping, elegant approach that's beautiful, baffling and fulfilling for the people watching..."