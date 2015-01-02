Steve Lillywhite: the 10 records that changed my life

Steve Lillywhite has produced some of the biggest and most influential albums of the modern-rock era – a casual glance at his discography reveals classics by U2, Peter Gabriel, Simple Minds, XTC and the Dave Matthews Band – and he's racked up recent hits with Thirty Seconds To Mars and The Killers, among others. But the five-time Grammy winner admits that the days of the long-form player could be over.

"The album is destined to die, I think," he says. "Technology has always led the art form. For the longest time, the technology dictated that we had two 17-minute sides, which then became one 70-minute side. Now the technology says that you can buy one song at a time, which is what people are doing in huge numbers.

“Another reason is that you don’t really have great albums anymore," he continues. "The really big artists tend to have their songs made by teams in different places. The only time the album is listened to as a whole is when it’s being mastered. Because of the need to have a hit single, the album is essentially a series of singles; it’s not a whole work unto itself."

But all is not lost, Lillywhite says. With a bit of a laugh, he theorizes that recent laws concerning the legalization of marijuana could have a beneficial impact on the fate of the record album. "It sounds like I'm joking, but I'm not," he says. "Think about it: You smoke some pot and you listen to Dark Side Of The Moon, and you realize that ‘Wow… Music is the best thing ever.’ So the continued progress of the legalization of marijuana could bode well for the survival of the album and longer music formats. It's a long shot, perhaps. We’ll see."

Last June, the British-born Lillywhite, who had been living in New York City and Los Angeles during the past few years, relocated to Jakarta to work with the popular Indonesian band Noah. What he found was not only a population still hungry for albums – "They buy CDs. It's a very thriving music scene" – but also a synergistic connection between art and commerce that reminds him of his early days in the business.

"The studio, Musica, is connected to the record company, so it's like the way Island Records used to be," he says. "It's very much a family. Nowadays you don’t see studios that have anything to do with record companies, so you get this ‘us and them’ scenario rather than ‘We’re all in this together.’ Companies have to realize that without artists, who actually make the music in the first place, they’re nothing."

On the following pages, Lillywhite runs down the 10 records that changed his life.