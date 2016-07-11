Steve Davis: the 10 records that changed my life

When news broke earlier this year that six-time snooker world champion Steve Davis was to play the summer festival season under the moniker DJ Thundermuscle, it seemed like a mis-timed April Fool.

But perhaps we shouldn’t have been quite so surprised. Despite Steve’s media persona and ironic nickname of Steve Interesting Davis, the snooker ace has in actual fact for several years presented a radio show on which he exposed a cult audience to all kind of prog and jazz oddities.

“It’s not a career, it’s a hobby that is currently going out of control.”

“It’s not a career, it’s a hobby that is currently going out of control,” says Steve of the diary full of DJ bookings for himself and musical partner Kavus Torabi. “We’ve been doing the radio show so we’ve got that CV in place already. It’s an enjoyable way to get the music I like out to people and at the same time get involved in the party atmosphere.”

They very much got into the party atmosphere at Glastonbury where they packed out the Stonebridge Bar.

“Going down to Glastonbury we had no idea what to expect. We couldn’t have predicted how many people would come along, if only for the novelty value. It was a 500-capacity tent and it was mobbed. That was a shock. Hopefully people liked what they heard because we didn’t hold back.

“We had a great laugh. We gave out a load of tote bags. One had our take on God is a DJ which was Steve Davis is a DJ, it was tongue in cheek. To go with that we had one saying Last Night Steve Davis Bored Me Shitless.”

It doesn’t end with Glastonbury, either. Steve and Kavus are all set for bluedot festival later this month where once again the duo will be spinning everything from Squarepusher to The Beatles, from soul to French jazz. But don’t expect to hear any techno.

“The BBC did a documentary on me DJing and it captured people’s imagination. People were going, ‘Really? What?!’ The word techno got caught up in it making it more surreal. I’m not adverse to techno but that’s not quite what we do. There are plenty of people doing that better than we could, but we add something different to the party.”

They can add something different to the party thanks to Steve’s vast record collection, which seems the perfect way to introduce the ten records that changed Steve Davis’s life.