Shane Fogerty talks Hearty Har and rocking with his famous father

Shane Fogerty vividly remembers the first time somebody complimented him on his guitar chops. He was 14 years old and was rocking out on Creedence Clearwater Revival's Up Around The Bend in his garage. His dad poked his head in and said, "That sounds just like the record!" Oh, yeah – his father just so happens to be John Fogerty.

"That was a pretty cool moment," Shane says with a laugh. "It's one thing to have your dad give you a seal of approval – that's always nice. But it's his song, so that's extra big. He was really surprised. He came in and said, ‘Your tone is spot-on. A lot of people can play the notes, but they can’t get the sound.’ He still says that to me.”

John's thumbs up wasn't just a gesture of fatherly pride, as evidenced by the fact that Shane has been a member of his dad's touring band for the past few years. Musical talent doesn't stop there in the Fogerty family: Both Shane and his brother, Tyler, contributed guitar parts to John's remake of Lodi on his 2013 album, Wrote A Song For Everyone. And now the Fogerty brothers are forging their own path with the band Hearty Har. The five-piece group (which also includes bassist Daniel Zucker, drummer Will Van Santen and saxophonist/keyboardist Jordan Bush) just released their Kickstarter-funded self-titled debut. You can purchase the album at heartyharmusic.bandcamp.com.

Shane sat down with MusicRadar recently to talk about the band, his influences and what it was like growing up with rock royalty.

Your father has certainly had issues with record companies and ex-bandmates over the years. What kind of career advice has he given you and Tyler?

“He’s given us a lot of advice over the years, actually. The biggest thing he’s said is, ‘Always have it in writing.’ And we struggled with a bit of that at the beginning of making this record. There was a problem with an engineer, somebody we’re friends with. Halfway through the process, the guy bailed on us and took our money. We didn’t have anything in writing, so we lost that money. It was a tough lesson to learn. So our dad was right.” [Laughs]

Your father is, of course, a brilliant guitarist...

“Oh, man, he’s amazing. Absolutely.”

Was he something of a built-in guitar teacher at home?

“Yeah, that was great. He was with me the first time I ever picked up the guitar. My brother and I went to the Guitar Center with him, and there were these little guitars in the place. We were like, ‘We want those! We want those!’ So, of course, he wanted to support us, so he got those little guitars for us.

“We’d try to figure out songs like Smoke On The Water, and he’d show us how to play certain things. Honestly, I think we were too young at the time, so we kind of got over it for a while. We didn’t come back to the guitar till we were maybe 12, 13. Then he would show us chords. We’d be like, ‘Hey, Dad, how do you play this song by Green Day?’ At that point, he wanted us to have a different teacher, a more formal kind of guy; he wasn’t really confident about his teaching skills. But I’m sure he could’ve done a great job.”



Has it ever been intimidating to have a father who’s also a famous musician?

“Yeah, it’s kind of a unique situation. I mean, every day you hear him on the radio. You see people who sing along to his songs – they know every single word. You think, ‘Will I ever do anything that big?’ It’s almost untouchable. To try to be like that or as big as that, I don’t think it’s possible.”