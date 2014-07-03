Seymour Duncan launches the 805

Seymour Duncan has unleashed a new pedal, the 805 Overdrive.

Seymour Duncan press release

The Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive pedal is designed using the same chip as in the legendary 808, but with an expanded gain range and an active 3-band EQ that isn't common on overdrives.

It's so versatile that you can use it for a smooth, lyrical bluesy overdrive one minute and a modern metal crunch the next. We started with the classic overdrive tones we all know and love but we tightened up the bottom end and added more sparkle in the highs as well as more detailed note articulation.

Whether you're after ringing cleans, a subtle boost, fat crunch, or even screaming sustaining solo tones, it's all in there. And unlike other overdrives that become thin when you refine the gain, the 805's 3-band active EQ lets you take back control over the low end while also fine-tuning the mids and highs.



The 805 Overdrive can be used to give your sound a boost with full overtones or to provide harmonically rich heavy gain with warm tube character. It's extensively developed and refined to be the perfect overdrive for pushing the front end of an already distorted amp, giving you plenty of output and tone-shaping capability whether you play hard rock, prog, metal, djent or whatever other heavy styles you'd like to throw at it.

Whether you're running it into a clean channel or an utterly angry one, the sound remains natural and responsive. Like the Dirty Deed and Vapor Trail, the 805 is assembled at the Seymour Duncan Factory in Santa Barbara, California and is true-bypass.