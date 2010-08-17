See Pink Floyd 2010 charity reunion videos here!

Gilmour and Waters perform onstage together for the first time since 2005's Live 8 event

On 10 July 2010, David Gilmour and Roger Waters shared a stage for the first time since 2005's Pink Floyd renunion at Live 8. A benefit event in Oxfordshire saw the former bandmates play a four-song set featuring Pink Floyd classics and a Phil Spector cover.

Backed by drummer Andy Newmark, bassist Guy Pratt and keyboardists Harry Waters and Jonjo Grisdale, the duo performed:

To Know Him Is To Love Him (A Phil Spector song originally released in 1958 by his band The Teddy Bears, later covered by The Beatles)

Wish You Were Here

Comfortably Numb

Another Brick In The Wall, Part II

The event raised over £350,000 for The Hoping Foundation, a charity that supports and assists young Palestinian refugees. Other acts on the night included Nick Cave and Tom Jones. Check out the rest of Waters and Gilmour's set in the clips below.

(Via hennemusic)

