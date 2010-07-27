Rush bring 2112 to Guitar Hero: Warriors Of Rock

The latest installment of hit videogame series Guitar Hero will feature Rush's 1976 prog classic 2112. Game publisher Activision have confirmed Guitar Hero: Warriors Of Rock will use the seven-part 2112 Suite to soundtrack the finale of the game's new story-based Quest Mode.

UPDATE (27/07/2010): We've updated this article with video of the band talking through footage of the 2112 level (above) plus some exclusive shots of the level itself.



"The music, story and journey of 2112 lends itself perfectly to the quest in Guitar Hero: Warriors Of Rock," said Rush lead singer Geddy Lee. "In our story, the caves of 2112 are where our hero finds the lost guitar. This rediscovery of music is much like the Guitar Hero warriors' journey to find the Demi-God of Rock's Legendary guitar, which has been trapped in a cavern."

The famous Starman logo forms a suitable backdrop for the Quest mode

Guitar Hero: Warriors Of Rock is different to previous games in that players are required to embark on an epic voyage, playing as eight Guitar Hero characters that transform into rock warriors who must join together to use their powers to help the Demi-God of Rock take down The Beast and save rock.

Within this quest, players will cross an exclusive three-part 2112 Rush-inspired venue and finally play their way through the album's 20 minute, seven-part suite. Additionally, the finale will feature band members Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart narrating liner notes from the 2112 album.

Influenced by everyone from Ayn Rand to Tchaikovsky, The 2112 Suite is the opening section of Rush's 1976 concept classic. It soundtracks the aftermath of a intergalactic war, where the galaxy's writing, art and music are controlled by the Priests of the Temples of Syrinx. When a man discovers a guitar and learns a new form of music, his guitar is destroyed by the Priests and he is forced into hiding.

Our hero's resultant dream quest (stay with us…) and eventual suicide result in another intergalactic war. The suite's infamous spoken ending - "Attention all planets of the Solar Federation: We have assumed control…" - is ambiguous as we never discover who assumes control.

Check out the cave background, as originally featured in The 2112 Suite

"I love the idea of Guitar Hero. They have combined two great things - music and fun," said Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson of Rush. "I think it's a great way to introduce people of all ages to music of various styles by all kinds of different bands, while providing a launching pad for kids who want to get into playing music."

This sixth version of Guitar Hero is a definite return to the game's rock roots and boasts a 90+ tracklist featuring the likes of Kiss, Muse, Stone Temple Pilots, Queen, Black Sabbath, Slash plus unreleased tracks from Dave Mustaine and Soundgarden (Black Rain).

The temple backdrop might be Rush-inspired, but you'll be playing as your own rock warrior



UPDATE (27/7/2010): The latest batch of songs to make up the 90+ tracklist have just been announced:

• Alice Cooper - No More Mr. Nice Guy

• Alter Bridge - Ties That Bind

• Atreyu - Ravenous

• Bad Brains - Re-Ignition (Live)

• Blue Öyster Cult - Burning For You

• Bush - Machinehead

• Deep Purple - Burn

• Edgar Winter - Free Ride

• Five Finger Death Punch - Hard To See

• George Thorogood and The Destroyers - Move It On Over (Live)

• Lynyrd Skynyrd - Call Me The Breeze (Live)

• Pantera - I'm Broken

• Poison - Unskinny Bop

• The Ramones - Theme From Spider-Man

• Rise Against - Savior

• The Runaways - Cherry Bomb

• Steve Vai - Speeding

• Strung Out - Calling

• Styx - Renegade

• Sum 41 - Motivation

• Them Crooked Vultures - Scumbag Blues

• The White Stripes - Seven Nation Army

A 3D model of the new guitar controller, with detachable 'axe wings'

Alongside the 2112 Suite-inspired caves of the Quest Mode finale, the game will also feature a level based on the 'Starman' emblem from the 2112 album sleeve plus a faithful rendering of the late lamented CBGB punk venue. The game's ever-present plastic guitar controllers have also received a suitably shred-friendly makeover with detachable 'axe wings'.

Guitar Hero: Warriors Of Rock is released September 2010 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Wii. For more Guitar Hero, check out our sister site GamesRadar and GuitarHero.com.