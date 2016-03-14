Robert Cray talks heroes, gear and the blues today

Once the new kid on the block, Robert Cray is now firmly recognised as blues aristocracy. Here, he shares memories of Albert Collins, BB King and Stevie Ray Vaughan - and reflects on the state of blues today.

It’s been over 30 years since Robert Cray first blew into view. He rejuvenated the stagnant 80s blues scene and was totally unique among his peers. As Keith Richards once sagely remarked: “He had one foot in the past, and one foot in the future.”

The blues mafia withheld their praise. They saw him as some kind of heretic - a musician who refused to abide by the rules

Clean-cut and strikingly photogenic, Robert Cray fused the grit of older generation blues heroes such as Magic Sam and Otis Rush, with the smooth R&B of OV Wright and Al Green, all topped off by his savage Albert Collins-inspired guitar licks.

He wrote some great songs, too, and blues credibility - if he needed it - quickly arrived when Albert King recorded Phone Booth. Eric Clapton covered Bad Influence, and his early albums, such as Strong Persuader, became musthave additions to any self-respecting record collection. But it wasn’t all plain sailing…

The blues mafia withheld their praise. Cray’s music just wasn’t raw enough for them, and they saw him as some kind of heretic - a musician who refused to abide by the rules. Through it all, however, young Robert kept smiling on, happy to ignore his critics, wailing away and showing off his seductive Gospel-inspired vocals, while honing one of the most distinctive blues guitar tones to come along since John Lee Hooker plugged his Gretsch into a beaten-up Silvertone amp.

Now, 40 years after he and bassist Richard Cousins first put together their band in Portland, Oregon, comes 4 Nights Of Forty Years Live, a live CD and DVD of musical snapshots recorded over the years with Cray’s various bands, plus extracts from four recent shows. Perhaps what is most striking about the footage is just how little has changed - still the same stinging Strat solos, still that same soulful voice.

We recently caught up with Cray to discuss his guitar-playing career so far and took a glimpse at his live rig, too.