Riff writing artist masterclass

One of the most prolific riff writers of our generation, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello is as inventive on the guitar as he is sonically recognisable; from the smallest of squeals to the most towering of solos.

Unsurprisingly, Tom takes his lead from the godfather of metal, Tony Iommi, and lord of the (rock) riff himself Jimmy Page...

What is the key to writing the perfect guitar riff?

“My influences come from bands like Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath and Deep Purple. I think that’s one of the things that made Rage Against The Machine stand out from the horrific bunch of rock-rap groups that sprung up in our wake - their metal influences were more in the Metallica and Megadeth vein, which maybe didn’t mesh quite as well. The thing about Zeppelin and Sabbath is that there’s a great rolling groove to their heaviest riffs and that’s something I’ve incorporated in my right hand.”

We heard you write many of your riffs on a classical guitar. What’s the advantage of that?

“It came out of necessity, of times when I had room-mates or sleeping girlfriends and I couldn’t exactly crank up the half-stack! I would record the ideas and use them later in rehearsal. If I had an idea in the middle of the night, I had that handy cassette recorder there and, frankly, it became a bit of a superstition over time. Some pretty fine riffs just kept coming so I thought, ‘Why mess with a winning formula?’”

So how do you make riffs in the pentatonic scale sound fresh?

“One of my mottos is, ‘If you can’t play a riff on just the first and second dots, then it’s probably not worth playing’ and while that might be an overstatement I think there's a greater truth in that. What makes a riff come to life, that differentiates it from the huge catalogue of riffs that came before, is not just the selection of notes, but the ghost notes and grace notes between them and the elasticity of the right rhythm-hand guitar playing. Name a great riff writer - whether it’s Eddie Van Halen or Tony Iommi - and it’s all in their right hand.”

How important are small technique embellishments (for instance, pinch harmonics, vibrato, slides) to the riff writing process?

"At this point, it's certainly not conscious. I started playing late - when I was 17 - and spent years catching up, gaining technical proficiency. Practicing eight hours a day for years... At that point I was merely honing my technical skills as a musician. I was not an artist. I could copy Randy Rhoads solos but I certainly wasn't writing anything as exciting or brilliant.

“Then there was a point when I abandoned the 'practice by ropes' and focussed most of my attention on the eccentricities of my own playing, and that's when I had the real break-through. Then it was less about, 'Ok, in order to write a good riff I must incorporate vibrato or hammer-on's' and I broke through that technical barrier. It sounds kind of cliché, but just feeling the music coarse through me… You fight hard to get your antenna high enough that you might pull down some ideas from the ether and then, once they start coming, you accept them for what they are."

You’re well known for your innovative use of effects in your solos, but what effects do you like to use in riffs?

“The number of effects I use are almost fewer than any other player. It’s a DigiTech Whammy pedal, a wah-wah pedal, an EQ that I only use as a boost, a [MXR] Phase 90 that just sits there unused, and occasionally a tremolo pedal. I’ve found a lot of creative space by setting those limitations and forcing myself to use my imagination to find interesting combinations. Not just turning on an effects pedal, but finding ways to manipulate the wood, wires and strings of the instrument to make guitar music that doesn’t sound anything like a guitar.”

One of our favourite RATM riffs is Wake Up. Who wrote it?

"I can remember the room that song was written in. The song was very much a collaborative effort. The big riff, I believe that was Timmy [Commerford, bassist]. At the time he was a big fan of Helmet and that might have been an influence.

“I remember the day we wrote that song and everybody was pitching in their two cents. At that time we had nothing to lose - we weren't trying to get a record deal. That song is seven and a half minutes long without a chorus. We weren't writing for radio with that one!”

Rage Against The Machine - Wake Up: