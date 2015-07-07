Randy Bachman: the 10 records that changed my life

These Eyes, Undun, Laughing, No Time, American Woman, Takin’ Care Of Business, You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet – letter-perfect exemplars of the three-minute single, all of them written or co-written by Randy Bachman. As you might expect, the singer-songwriter and guitarist is a big fan of the short-form musical experience.

“I love albums, but I think there’s just as much worth in a great three-minute single.” Bachman says. “When I grew up, that’s all there was. We didn’t have albums. An artist would put out three singles and B-sides, and those would eventually be collected together and put out as a long-player. It wasn’t until the mid- and late-'60s when The Beatles and Dylan started to change the game by making real albums. But I’ve always been a big believer in the power of one song.”

While making the press rounds to promote his latest release, Heavy Blues, a knockout set of robust, hook-filled original blues-rock gems featuring guitar contributions from Neil Young, Joe Bonamassa and Peter Frampton, along with the integration of a previously recorded solo by the late Jeff Healey, Bachman sat down with MusicRadar to run down the 10 records - single songs and B-sides, as it so happened - that changed his life.