PRS unleashes Archon high-gain amp

PRS has announced the Archon, a new two channel high-gain amplifier.

The amp features a high gain channel (with five gain stages no less) and a clean channels boasting 'rich clear tones' with bundles of headroom.

A simple control layout makes the 100w head easy to master, and the likes of Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti and Opeth's Fredrik Akesson are already signed up to endorse the amp.

PRS press release

Greek for “ruler” or “lord,” the PRS Archon is a commanding and versatile 2-channel amp with aggressive overdriven tones and sparkling cleans with plenty of headroom. The Archon’s lead channel was designed with five gain stages before the master volume, delivering full, lush distortion. The clean channel provides ample headroom with rich clear tones that retain clarity even at high volume and are an excellent platform for pedals. The Archon has remarkably responsive tone with incredible note separation, whether you’re playing on the clean channel or chugging on the lead.

Utilizing a ‘no flash or trash’ approach, the Archon’s control layout features volume and tone controls for each channel, a global depth control to add a thunderous low end, and a presence control to effect the high end chime. A half-power switch allows players to choose either 100 or 50 watts of output adding to the Archon’s extreme flexibility.

FeaturesFront Panel Controls

Volume/Treble/Middle/Bass/Master for each channel

Bright Switch for each channel

Global Presence & Depth

Rear Panel Controls

Half Power Switch, Impedance Selector

Bias Jack Terminals Accessible from Back Panel



Footswitch

Channel and Loop Bypass Switches (Two button, LED)

Effects Loop Series

SpecificationsWatts

100W/50W (Half Power Switch)

Channels

Lead/Clean

Power Tubes

(4) 6L6GC

Preamp Tubes

(6) 12AX7

Output Jack Configuration

4/8/16 Ohm Selectable

Fixed/Adjustable or Cathode Bias

Fixed Bias (Adjustable)

Dimensions

21.570"L, 10.500"H, 10.000"D (nominal)

Weight

43lbs (nominal)

Covering/Fascia

Stealth/Charcoal