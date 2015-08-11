Pro pedalboards recreated in miniature

Dunlop FFM3 Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face Mini Distortion

The Fuzz Face was Jimi's go-to for live performances, thanks to the way it melds with amp gain – the FFM3 carries its ancestors' tonal torch. We've stuck it at the start of the chain, so other pedals don't interfere with its low-impedance input.

Hotone Roto

Not only are there rotating speakers on many of Hendrix's studio recordings, there's uni-vibe all over Band Of Gypsys; Hotone's Roto is a faithful reincarnation of that iconic swirl

Movall Octopuzz

Wanna nail the Purple Haze solo? Best get hold of an octave fuzz. Movall's pun-tastic Octopuzz gives you a ton of fuzz, plus switchable octave… and it's purple!

Dunlop Cry Baby Mini Wah CBM95

This one's a no-brainer, really: flick the internal switch to vintage, dial in a little amp gain and get your Voodoo Chile on.