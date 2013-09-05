Premier Builders Guild (PBG) European Road Tour launches 17 September

Premier Builders Guild (PBG) has announced the PBG European Road Tour 2013, launching 17 September and featuring comprehensive events at eight leading European guitar and amp dealers in seven cities over twelve days. Road Tour dealer events will enable customers to fully experience award-winning instruments from PBG brands including b3 Guitars by Gene Baker, Fano Guitars, Koll Guitars, Tone King Amplifier Company and Two-Rock Amplification.

Each dealer event will feature performances by Australian fingerstyle champion Adam Miller, comprehensive instrument demos followed by a Q&A featuring Miller and PBG EVP Marketing & Sales Jimmy Lovinggood, a free PBG European Road Tour jersey, hat and sticker for event attendees (supplies limited), and in-store, day-of-event discounts on PBG instruments.

PBG European Road Tour 2013 dates, dealers and cities:

September 17 - Vintagegitar.no - Oslo, Norway

September 19 - Coda Music - Stevenage, England

September 20 - ProGuitar - Nuremberg, Germany

September 21 - Session Music - Frankfurt, Germany

September 24 - Gitarrenoase - Baden, Switzerland

September 26 - Max Guitars - Den Haag, The Netherlands

September 27 - Guitars Rebellion - Paris, France

September 28 - Guitars Addicts - Paris, France

"PBG and its brands are the subject of increasing interest among players in Europe," said Jimmy Lovinggood. "The Road Tour enables them to really get to know and experience the instruments - and it's a treat whenever Adam Miller performs." Miller's most recent album, Delayed, was named among the Top 10 Albums of 2012 by Acoustic Guitar magazine.

About Premier Builders Guild (PBG)

PBG makes boutique, masterbuilt guitars and amps more readily accessible than ever before. PBG guitar brands include b3 Guitars by Gene Baker, Fano Guitars, and the Glide series from Koll Guitars. All guitars are built at the PBG guitar workshop in Arroyo Grande, California under the supervision of PBG Chief Master Builder Gene Baker. PBG amp brands include Two-Rock and Tone King. Both brands are built at the Two-Rock workshop in Rohnert Park, California.

Visit Premier Builders Guild to learn more.