Porcupine Tree video: world exclusive

World exclusive time! MusicRadar is proud to present the world premiere for the video for Bonnie The Cat, the latest single to be taken from UK prog titans Porcupine Tree's new album, The Incident.

Click here to watch the band's cool-as-hell new video, created by Polish director Przemyslaw Vshebor.

Exclusively presented by MusicRadar with Total Guitar, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and Revolver in conjunction with Roadrunner Records (UK), the video for Bonnie The Cat is only available on this site until Mon 12 July when it will be released worldwide.

New single Bonnie The Cat is taken from the Grammy nominated band's current album The Incident and is one of the standalone tracks from disc two of the two-disc album.

Disc one features the 55 minute musical statement that is title track The Incident, made up of 14 individually titled, diverse, yet interlinked vignettes.

Porcupine Tree are currently on tour in Europe and will hit the USA in August, kicking off the tour in San Francisco on 11 August.

The band will finish off the touring of The Incident in the UK with a sold out show at the Royal Albert Hall.

