Pirate Guitar Effects weighs anchor with the Plank Overdrive and Boost pedal

Shiver-me-timbers, ne'er have we spied such a swashbuckling pedal in all our times on the high stompbox seas - if it be boost yer lookin' for, set sail for Pirate Guitar Effects' Plank, which plunders the tonal riches of the Klon Centaur overdrive and Echoplex EP-3 preamp boost.

Sorry about that. Yes, the Plank - from New Orleans-based newcomer Pirate Guitar Effects - crams these two fabled circuits into one enclosure, and allows guitarists to adjust the pair of them with a single set of gain, treble and output controls.

Internally, there's also an effect order toggle and EP-3 bright/dark toggle, while the EP-3 boost can be switched in or out externally by a separate footswitch.

True bypass switching and 9V battery or power supply operation mean you'll have no problem integrating this one into your rigging - sorry - rig.

The Plank is available now direct from Pirate Guitar Effects. Sadly, the company won't accept doubloons or pieces of eight; instead, you'll need to hand over $199 to commandeer this vessel.