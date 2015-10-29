Periphery's Misha Mansoor to hold Jackson Guitar Masterclass in Guildford

Any guitarists of the prog or djent persuasion are likely familiar with the impeccable playing of Periphery's Misha Mansoor - and now, UK fans can learn his playing and gear secrets at a Guildford-based Guitar Masterclass.

The good people at Jackson guitars - builders of Misha's stunning Juggernaut models - are bringing the modern-day guitar hero to the Radisson Hotel Guildford on 18 November to talk tone, gear and technique to a limited audience.

Tickets for the two-hour event cost £6, and are available from Andertons Music.

