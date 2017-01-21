NAMM 2017: Jim Dunlop unveils 50th anniversary gold-plated Cry Baby

NAMM 2017: Effects/accessories firm Jim Dunlop has lifted the lid on a 50th anniversary gold-plated Cry Baby wah and an array of new pedals from its MXR and Way Huge brands, including the MXR Dyna Comp Mini Compressor and Way Huge Conquistador Fuzzstortion.

The most eye-catching is the 24k gold-plated wah, which is a limited edition version of the standard GCB95. If it ain't broke, don't fix it - just cover it in Trumpian gold and we'll definitely still want it.

Elsewhere, we like the look of the MXR Dyna Comp Mini, which rehouses the classic compressor in a footprint half the size of its elder sibling; the Way Huge Conquistador Fuzzstortion, which is being sold as a distinctly unsubtle gated fuzz; and the Carlo Sorasio-designed MXR Il Diavolo overdrive.

Browse the gallery for pictures and press release information on each model.