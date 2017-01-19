NAMM 2017: Hayden announces Vanquish, Vantage, DB12 and MF amp heads

NAMM 2017: UK amp firm Hayden has unveiled four new valve amp lines: the Vanquish, Vantage, DB12 and MF ranges.

All of the new amplifiers are tube-powered and include the high-end, hand-built DB2 range, which is fitted with EL34 tubes and features two channels; the MF range, which forms the rebranded and revamped iteration of the MoFo models; the Vantage, which is loaded with a spring reverb tank; and, finally, the hand-built Vanquish-484H, which you'll see clearly takes its external design cues from some classic British amplifiers, but has the option to open up a range of US-style tones thanks to some clever EQ trickery.

The new ranges are all made in the UK and can be paired with a choice of new cabs, also announced at this year's NAMM show. Browse the gallery to read the detailed press releases and take a first look at the new models.

Hayden NAMM 2017 press release

Hailing from Essex, UK, Hayden Amplifiers are a top name in valve amplification and are the suppliers of rich tube tone for musicians such as Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, Dave Catching of The Eagles of Death Metal and British guitarist, Phil Hilborne.

The Hayden team boasts the well known – if not legendary tube amplifier guru, Dave Green as their chief electronics engineer and amp designer. Dave has over two decades of experience in building quality tube amplifiers, having previously worked at Matamp, Orange and Hiwatt.

Despite his long-standing success in the tube amplifier world, Dave remains a down to earth northerner who has been with Hayden Amps for 10 years. Hayden Amps are known for being a family run business and in keeping with this, Dave’s wife even works alongside him in Hayden’s UK Custom shop.

There is no doubting that Dave Green and the guys at Hayden Amplifiers’ UK Custom Shop have been busy over the last year, ready to spoil us with some brand new product lines at NAMM 2017. To put it simply, Hayden’s 2017 product guide is defined with three simple words. Class with Glass.