NAMM 2017: Hayden announces Vanquish, Vantage, DB12 and MF amp heads
Introduction
NAMM 2017: UK amp firm Hayden has unveiled four new valve amp lines: the Vanquish, Vantage, DB12 and MF ranges.
All of the new amplifiers are tube-powered and include the high-end, hand-built DB2 range, which is fitted with EL34 tubes and features two channels; the MF range, which forms the rebranded and revamped iteration of the MoFo models; the Vantage, which is loaded with a spring reverb tank; and, finally, the hand-built Vanquish-484H, which you'll see clearly takes its external design cues from some classic British amplifiers, but has the option to open up a range of US-style tones thanks to some clever EQ trickery.
The new ranges are all made in the UK and can be paired with a choice of new cabs, also announced at this year's NAMM show. Browse the gallery to read the detailed press releases and take a first look at the new models.
Hayden NAMM 2017 press release
Hailing from Essex, UK, Hayden Amplifiers are a top name in valve amplification and are the suppliers of rich tube tone for musicians such as Simon Neil of Biffy Clyro, Dave Catching of The Eagles of Death Metal and British guitarist, Phil Hilborne.
The Hayden team boasts the well known – if not legendary tube amplifier guru, Dave Green as their chief electronics engineer and amp designer. Dave has over two decades of experience in building quality tube amplifiers, having previously worked at Matamp, Orange and Hiwatt.
Despite his long-standing success in the tube amplifier world, Dave remains a down to earth northerner who has been with Hayden Amps for 10 years. Hayden Amps are known for being a family run business and in keeping with this, Dave’s wife even works alongside him in Hayden’s UK Custom shop.
There is no doubting that Dave Green and the guys at Hayden Amplifiers’ UK Custom Shop have been busy over the last year, ready to spoil us with some brand new product lines at NAMM 2017. To put it simply, Hayden’s 2017 product guide is defined with three simple words. Class with Glass.
MF-484
PRESS RELEASE: Hayden Amplifiers’ MF range is built on the solid foundations laid by its ancestor, the MoFo. For a decade, the flagship Hayden MoFo series paired classic amp construction and reliability and tone with modern build features and was designed for guitarists who seek ultimate power, tone and versatility in a small package.
New for 2017, Hayden Amps have retained everything that made the MoFo great and have re-launched and it with a slightly more inconspicuous name that fits in with Hayden’s more classy and established look. Biffy Clyro, The Eagles of Death Metal and many more artists were huge fans of the original Mofo range, using them both on stage and in the studio.
The new range will appeal to an even wider range of guitarists than ever before. Hand built in England, the Hayden MF range has a whole lot of attitude. Available in the product line up is the MF-484 30-watt and the MF-284 15-watt amp heads. Unlike other mini guitar amp heads, Hayden’s MF range is definitely not a one trick pony.
The MF-484, featuring 4 x EL84 power tubes produces stunning bell like clean tones with real depth, to plexi-esque classic rock crunch, right up to full on metal mayhem. It’s littler brother with 2 x EL84 valves, the MF- 284 has all the same tonal capabilities and proves that huge tone and versatility can be found in small packages, providing enough power for small gigs and rehearsals.
You can still get those valves cooking on both heads when playing at lower volumes at home and in the studio thanks to the ‘Studio’ switch, which drops the output of the amp to just 2 watts, achieving a big tone at realistic volume – perfect for late night jamming without the neighbours shouting at you.
Portable yet powerful, the MF-484 punches way above its weight, with four cascaded gain stages and a foot switch- able (included) boost for yet even more gain. Whilst the petite MF-284 makes it easy to find a sweet guitar tone via a simple formation of variable tone controls.
Versatility doesn’t stop with the tonal options. Integral handles and a padded carry bag means you can take your amp wherever great tone is needed. With both 8 and 16 Ohm speaker outputs, the MF-484 and MF-284 can both drive a wide range of cabinets. Hook the MF-248 with a 1x12” for a boutique studio set up or stick the MF-484 on top of two 4 x 12” cabs for an on stage rig.
Both the MF-284 and MF-484 heads are constructed with a high quality steel chassis and finished in a cool grey finish.
Vantage-684H
PRESS RELEASE: At the heart of The Vantage lies a truly magical power section made up of 6x EL84 power tubes, running in Class A–AB1 (cathode bias system).
This feature allows guitarists to replace output tubes (should the need arise) without having to call on a tech to re-bias the amplifier. Plug and play at it’s best giving you a great tone, gig after gig. With 45 watts of smooth harmonically rich tone and six differing output power levels the Vantage’s sweet spot is easy to find, whatever the gig.
The Vantage features two channels with independent EQs providing clean, crunch and overdriven tones whilst a 3 spring genuine ‘Accutronics’ tank provides sumptuous valve driven reverb.
A valve driven and recovered FX loop allows for the player’s favourite modulation style FX pedals to run straight into the power amp without loss of quality. The whilst Humbucker and Single Coil inputs allow for perfect instrument matching – further optimising your tone even before you’ve turned your amplifier on.
The special ‘Cascade’ control allows the player to fine tune the level of gain available to channel 2, providing more clean headroom to crunch tones or earlier saturation for overdriven tones.
Vanquish-484H
PRESS RELEASE: Inspired by the best British valve amps of the 60s and 70s, Hayden’s Vanquish is a truly timeless rock guitar amplifier head that delivers more tone than you can shake a stick at - from vintage cleans and crunch tones through to some of the more modern, higher gain tones.
Hand built in Essex, at Hayden’s UK Custom Shop and elegantly wrapped in stunning custom black diamond vinyl covering, The Vanquish looks as good as it sounds.
The dual channel Vanquish (Vanquish-EL84) delivers 30 watts powered by 4 x EL84 output valves. Hugely versatile, The Vanquish has the incredible ability to switch the EQ stack completely from a UK voicing to a far more American sounding EQ – and back again, whilst the ‘cascade’ button increases the front-end gain level to allow earlier or later break up - providing a huge tonal palette from such a simply designed control panel.
The Vanquish’s output power can be switched from 30 watts down to just 3 watts for home use/recording sessions, whilst a valve driven and recovered FX loop allows the for player’s favourite modulation style pedals to run straight into the power amp without loss of quality.
The ‘Boost’ control brings in an extra tube stage right at the front, just like a classic boost pedal for a more front-end, in your face push.
H112 and H212 cabinets
PRESS RELEASE: Pair the Hayden heads with Hayden’s new line-up of cabinets including the H-112 - 1 x 12” and H-212 - 2 x 12”, each hand built in the UK and loaded with Celestion Cream-back speakers.
These rather special speaker cabs are specially designed to not only compliment the stylish looks of the matching amp head, but also praise the wide tonal possibilities and power of the Hayden guitar amplifier heads – delivering no compromises in terms of tone or performance.
DB-2 range
PRESS RELEASE: From its conception to its realisation the Hayden Amps DB-2 range was designed to exceed what guitarists have come to expect from a modern guitar amplifier, resulting in outrageous sonic gratification.
The Hayden Amps DB-2 is an amplifier that has to be experienced and not simply played. The nest components combined with a flawless construction results in stunning style, tone and versatility. Drawing inspiration from classic valve amps of the past - a true beauty both in style and tone, each DB-2 is meticulously hand built in Essex by Hayden’s UK Custom shop.
A match-made combination of exploring traditional hand wiring techniques, utilizing an open architecture con- struction and using the highest-grade components makes the DB-2 an amp that’s built to last with a tone that guitarists have only ever fantasised over until now.
Featuring custom designed and built transformers and the shortest possible signal path, DB-2 amps are designed to make the player feel truly connected to their instrument with a level of touch sensitivity rarely found in modern guitar amplifiers.
English and American style 3D clean and crunch tones effortlessly cut-through from channel 1 of the DB-2, while creamy full bodied lead sounds full of rich harmonics and sustain can be found on channel 2. Exploring further tonal shaping is quick with the DB-2’s variable treble, middle and bass EQ controls.
Hayden DB-2 amplifiers are constructed using Latvian birch marine grade plywood and are perfectly tailored with a luxurious heavy duty blue diamond vinyl with cream piping and a silver blue cloth grill, for a premium look to match its superior sound.
Encompassed in the DB-2 series’ product line up is a single head, the DB2-EL34H and three combo options, the DB2-EL34-C112-JBB, DB2-EL34-C112-CAG and DB2-6V6- C210-JEN. The 2 x 10” combo features 6V6 power valves and is fitted with Jenson P-10 Alnico Speakers, whereas with the 1x10” Combos - fitted with EL34 tubes as standard - come in two speaker options, Jenson Black-Bird Alnico or Celestion Alnico Gold. Using Alnico speakers on each of the combos provides a truly authentic vintage tone with the 1x12” having a more modern slant to the overall tone and feel.
Being built in Hayden’s UK custom shop, each amplifier is specifically made for you and as such, you have the opportunity to further customise your amplifier to suit your style, with a choice of 6 different vinyl colour options as well as various speaker options and con gurations.
For those craving a truly personalised guitar sound, Hayden Amplification offers the unique prospect and experience of custom fine-tuning your desired tone with one of our Engineers at their UK custom shop.
DB-112 and DB212 cabinets
PRESS RELEASE: In the cabinets department are two speaker configurations; an open backed 1 x 12” or an adjustable open/sealed back 2 x 10”.
Both cabinets are available in two speaker brand variations - Jensen Black-Bird or Celestion Alnico Gold.