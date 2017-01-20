NAMM 2017: Hamer Guitars is back, back! BACK!

NAMM 2017: Hamer Guitars, founded in 1973, and finally discontinued after a slow decline in 2013, is back from the dead, thanks to six resissues from its Import Series range.

Hamer Guitars press release: KMC Music today announced the re-introduction of Hamer Guitars, America's original boutique guitar brand founded in 1973 in Wilmette, Illinois by Paul Hamer and Jol Dantzig. The line-up includes six reissues from the brand's best-selling Import Series guitars that feature classic Hamer designs, the highest quality components and finishes— and 50% dealer margins on each of the six models.

"NAMM 2017 marks the re-emergence of America's original boutique guitar line — a line created 44 years ago in a small Illinois guitar shop that went on to become the guitar of choice for acts that span the globe, represent all musical genres, and four decades of performing artists," said Jonathan Lee, Hamer Director of Design and Development. "Now this great iconic brand returns to NAMM to meet the pent up demand from a new generation of players with exact reissues of the most popular models Hamer has been selling for over 20 years."

Before retiring from the stage in 2013, Hamer Guitars were seen, heard, and played around the world by acts that included Aerosmith, Bad Company, Blackfoot, Blues Brothers, Bon Jovi, Cheap Trick, The Cars, Def Leppard, Del Fuegos, Dire Straights, Eagles, Sammy Hagar, Hall & Oats, Billy Idol, Jethro Tull, Billy Joel, Kiss, Huey Lewis & the News, Gary Moore, Motley Crue, No Doubt, Neville Brothers, Night Ranger, Ted Nugent, Robert Palmer, The Police, The Pretenders, Judas Priest, Ratt, The Romantics, Savoy Brown, The Sex Pistols, Steve Simmons, Billy Squire, Third Eye Blind, Steve Vai, The Who, Wishbone Ash, and Warren Zane, among many others.

The Hamer Guitar models being reissued today at NAMM include the Vector Flame (VECF-HB). For years, the import version of the original Vector V Hamer guitar introduced in 1973 has been a top seller. The reissued model features a solid maple top with figured honey burst maple veneer, rosewood fingerboard, mahogany neck, Hamer-designed Humbucker pick-ups, and Master Volume/Dual Tone electronics. The Vector Flame carries a Manufacturer Advertised Price (MAP) of $799.99. Next up is the Standard Flame (STDF-CS) guitar that traces its roots to the original Hamer USA Standard guitar introduced in 1974. The reissued standard flame-top body model features a solid maple cap and figured cherry sunburst maple veneer, as well as a mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard, Hamer-designed Humbucker pick-ups, Master Volume/Dual Tone electronics and a MAP of $799.99.

For those enthusiasts looking for the classic Hamer double cut-away body type, Hamer today reissued the Sunburst Archtop Flame Top (SATFW-DCB) guitar, historically a top selling import version of a Hamer guitar that made its debut in 1977. This gorgeous guitar has a solid maple top, figured maple veneer, dark cherry burst gloss finish, mahogany neck, rosewood fingerboard, Hamer-designed Humbucker pick-ups, and Master Volume/Dual Tone electronics. This same model is also available in a transparent black gloss finish (Model SATF-TBK). Model SATFW-DCB has a MAP of $799.99 while Model SATF-TBK has a MAP of $749.99.

The Hamer Special Junior (SPJ-NT) guitar is a slightly downsized version of the Sunburst guitar originally introduced by Hamer in 1980. It features a double cut-away body, mahogany body material and neck, rosewood fingerboard, single Dog-Ear P90 pick-up, and Single Volume/Single Tone electronics. It carries a MAP of $599.99.

Finally, for those that prefer a classic arch-top solid body, Hamer reintroduces its Monaco Flame (MONF-CS) single cut-away body guitar featuring a solid maple top, figured maple veneer, a cherry sunburst gloss finish, a rosewood fingerboard, Master Volume/Dual Tone electronics, and Hamer-designed Humbuckers. The Monaco Flame is available with a MAP of $749.99.

Gig bags are available separately for the entire line, which will be available for delivery at the end of January 2017.

"The idea of going 'back to the future' has never been truer," Lee emphasized. "Those who have long wished for the return of this iconic guitar brand can now rejoice. These six models have been our best selling Hamer guitars for over 20 years. The guitars are incredible to see, feel, hear, and play. They're ready to take the stage again!"



The Vector, above.