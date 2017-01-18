NAMM 2017: Fret-King unveils 3 new Fluence Series guitars

NAMM 2017: Fret-King has featured Fishman's innovative Fluence pickups in its guitars before, but it's now announced the Fluence Series, composed of three of its most popular models, the Corona, Country Squire and Esprit V.

As you'd expect, all three models boast Fishman's Fluence pickups, which offer multiple voicings and noise-free performance, as well as Trevor Wilkinson-designed hardware.

Given the guitars' price points (£699-£749), we're expecting very good things indeed - expect reviews soon. Head over to Fret-King for more info.