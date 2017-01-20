NAMM 2017: Ashdown unveils 20th anniversary models, B Social-Lite and SZ Funk Face

PRESS RELEASE: Amongst the mix of an ever-evolving industry, driven to constantly engineer the “next big thing,” Ashdown’s flagship ABM range has remained a firm favourite of bands, musicians and stages across the world thanks to its ability to continue to deliver superb bass tone and rock-solid build reliability.

To celebrate 20 years of continuous production, we have produced a very special, limited edition ABM EVO-IV head. Hand built in the UK, The 20th Anniversary ABM-600 EVO-IV is built on the foundations of Ashdown’s latest evolution of its leading ABM range.

Designed to match the 20th Anniversary ABM 410T Cabinet, the Ltd Edition ABM head takes on the design styling of a luxury motorcar interior with custom black diamond check vinyl covering and an anodized alloy front panel.

Like our stock ABM-600, the Limited Edition model head features a 600-watt power stage with a variable valve driven preamp section featuring a 12AX7 tube, 9-band EQ, as well as built in compression and a sub harmonic generator.

Each Limited Edition 20th Anniversary ABM-600 EVO-IV head is hand made/ hand wired in England. Available in limited numbers, the 20th Anniversary models will run until the end of 2017. Every unit produced will come tested with a hand signed label by, Ashdown Founder and Managing Director, Mark Gooday.

Variable Valve Drive Plus – from zero to rock hero

Our Variable Valve Drive preamp section enables players to switch from pristine clean, to the fattest, fullest bass overdrive available. The Drive level can be pre-set and kicked in and out via footswitch.

The best EQ in the business

Our signature VU input level meter, allows players to quickly find the sweet spot for their instrument. From there, you’re presented with a sophisticated 9-band EQ, with familiar Bass, Middle and Treble rotary controls and six sliders providing precision cut and boost at 100Hz, 180Hz, 340Hz, 1.3KHz, 2.6KHz and 5KHz - providing a huge range of EQ variation and allowing you to tailor the perfect sound for any gig.

One knob compressor

Ashdown’s famous One Knob Dynamic Compressor delivers an even sound - guaranteed to help your bass fill out any mix.

Sub-Harmonic Generator

The ABM’s Sub-Harmonic generator adds an octave below the notes being played, bringing fullness to any bass part. The Sub level is independently controllable, letting you range from a subtle hint of deep bass to a full-on subterranean funk.

Professional Connections

Ashdown’s ABM heads feature a tuner output, line out, transparent FX loop and a line input for the connection of an external sampler or sound source. Output muting cuts the signal from the DI output but leaves the tuner output 'live', allowing the player to tune up in silence. An FS-4 footswitch can also be added to control compression, EQ, drive and sub harmonics.