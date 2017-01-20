NAMM 2017: Ashdown unveils 20th anniversary models, B Social-Lite and SZ Funk Face
Introduction
NAMM 2017: Ashdown has announced its 2017 line-up, including a special run of UK-made, hand-wired ABM and CTM amps, which celebrate the firm's 20th anniversary.
Among the run of new gear is the aforementioned 20th anniversary ABM-600-EVO IV and CTM-30-Tweed; a compact version of the firm's B-Social combo, the B-Social-Lite; the Tour Bus 15 practice combo; a stripped-down new head, dubbed the Origin and a new Stuart Zender signature pedal named the SZ Funk Face Twin Dynamic Filter Pedal.
Browse the gallery to read the in-depth press releases and check out early images of Ashdown's new gear.
Ashdown 20th Anniversary ABM-600-EVO IV
PRESS RELEASE: Amongst the mix of an ever-evolving industry, driven to constantly engineer the “next big thing,” Ashdown’s flagship ABM range has remained a firm favourite of bands, musicians and stages across the world thanks to its ability to continue to deliver superb bass tone and rock-solid build reliability.
To celebrate 20 years of continuous production, we have produced a very special, limited edition ABM EVO-IV head. Hand built in the UK, The 20th Anniversary ABM-600 EVO-IV is built on the foundations of Ashdown’s latest evolution of its leading ABM range.
Designed to match the 20th Anniversary ABM 410T Cabinet, the Ltd Edition ABM head takes on the design styling of a luxury motorcar interior with custom black diamond check vinyl covering and an anodized alloy front panel.
Like our stock ABM-600, the Limited Edition model head features a 600-watt power stage with a variable valve driven preamp section featuring a 12AX7 tube, 9-band EQ, as well as built in compression and a sub harmonic generator.
Each Limited Edition 20th Anniversary ABM-600 EVO-IV head is hand made/ hand wired in England. Available in limited numbers, the 20th Anniversary models will run until the end of 2017. Every unit produced will come tested with a hand signed label by, Ashdown Founder and Managing Director, Mark Gooday.
Variable Valve Drive Plus – from zero to rock hero
Our Variable Valve Drive preamp section enables players to switch from pristine clean, to the fattest, fullest bass overdrive available. The Drive level can be pre-set and kicked in and out via footswitch.
The best EQ in the business
Our signature VU input level meter, allows players to quickly find the sweet spot for their instrument. From there, you’re presented with a sophisticated 9-band EQ, with familiar Bass, Middle and Treble rotary controls and six sliders providing precision cut and boost at 100Hz, 180Hz, 340Hz, 1.3KHz, 2.6KHz and 5KHz - providing a huge range of EQ variation and allowing you to tailor the perfect sound for any gig.
One knob compressor
Ashdown’s famous One Knob Dynamic Compressor delivers an even sound - guaranteed to help your bass fill out any mix.
Sub-Harmonic Generator
The ABM’s Sub-Harmonic generator adds an octave below the notes being played, bringing fullness to any bass part. The Sub level is independently controllable, letting you range from a subtle hint of deep bass to a full-on subterranean funk.
Professional Connections
Ashdown’s ABM heads feature a tuner output, line out, transparent FX loop and a line input for the connection of an external sampler or sound source. Output muting cuts the signal from the DI output but leaves the tuner output 'live', allowing the player to tune up in silence. An FS-4 footswitch can also be added to control compression, EQ, drive and sub harmonics.
Ashdown 20th Anniversary ABM-410-EVO IV
PRESS RELEASE: Amongst the mix of an ever-evolving industry, driven to constantly engineer the “next big thing,” Ashdown’s flagship ABM range has remained a firm favourite of bands, musicians and stages across the world thanks to its ability to continue to deliver superb bass tone and rock-solid build reliability.
To celebrate 20 years of continuous production, we have produced a very special, limited edition ABM 410T EVO-IV Cabinet
Designed to Match The 20th Anniversary Ltd Edition ABM 600 EVO-IV head, the ABM 410-T Cabinet takes on the design styling of a luxury motorcar interior with custom black diamond check vinyl covering.
The 20th Anniversary special 4 x 10 cabinet comes loaded with Celestion speakers like the originals, back in 1997. The cab is specially designed to not only compliment the stylish looks of the matching amp head, but also praise the wide tonal possibilities and power of the ABM heads - delivering no compromises on tone or performance.
The cab also comes complete with rear casters and grab handle for added portability, whilst a kick-plate ensures the luxurious covering is safe from scuffs or damage.
Each Limited Edition 20th Anniversary ABM 410-T cabinet is hand made in England. Available in limited numbers, the 20th Anniversary models will run until the end of 2017. Every unit produced will come tested with a hand signed label by, Ashdown Founder and Managing Director, Mark Gooday.
Ashdown 20th Anniversary ABM-410T Features:
- 20th Anniversary black diamond check vinyl covering
- 4 x 10” Celestion Speakers
- Handles 650 watts at 8 ohms
- Constructed of high-grade birch plywood
- Metal corners and steel grille to all protect the precious Celestion speakers
- High-quality recessed steel handles (to the sides and top)
- Two casters, kick back plate and grab handle for added portabilty
- Front ported for maximum dispersion
- Horn tweeter adds high-end brightness
- Integral wheels for easy transportation
- Two Neutrik Speakon/Jack inputs
20th Anniversary CTM-30-Tweed
PRESS RELEASE: The Ashdown CTM range combines classic tube power and tone with Ashdown’s innovative design, build quality and reliability. The CTM range has become a firm favourite with some of the biggest names in rock including Nate Mendel (Foo Fighters), James Johnson (Biffy Clyro) and James LoMenzo.
To celebrate our 20th Anniversary we’ve produced a very special Limited Edition 20th Anniversary CTM-30 Head with comes beautifully wrapped in Tweed covering. To partner with this, we’re also offering a single 12-inch speaker cabinet in matching Tweed.
Hand built in Ashdown’s UK Custom Shop, the CTM-30 takes inspiration from the classic tube heads of the past. The 30-watt CTM-30 brings classic all-tube tone in a compact and more portable head, ideally suited to studio recording and smaller gigs
Ashdown’s CTM-30 head has a 30-watt EL84 power section and features with hi and low inputs for use with active or passive basses. The amp combines the traditional ‘Bass, Middle and Treble’ EQ with the additional flexibility of ‘Mid Shift’, ‘Bass Shift’ and ‘Bright’ switching, which unlocks a wide range of classic and contemporary all-tube tone from its ECC83 and ECC82 preamp tubes.
With a modest 30-watt output rating, we've included a balanced DI - perfect for studio recording or for larger gigs where you need to get pure DI signal to the desk with a minimum of hassle.
Ashdown’s Limited Edition 20th Anniversary CTM-30-Tweed Head and 112T-250-Tweed Cab are each hand made/ hand wired in England. Available in limited numbers, the 20th Anniversary models will run until the end of 2017.
Each Ashdown’s 20th anniversary CTM-30 comes tested with a hand signed label by Ashdown Founder and Managing Director, Mark Gooday.
Ashdown B-Social Lite
PRESS RELEASE: Ashdown Engineering changed the game with B-Social. Now offered in a slightly more laid back, refined and compact version - the Ashdown B-Social Lite is here.
Straight out of the box, The B-Social Lite is a highly lightweight and portable amplifier that delivers 35 watts of signature Ashdown tone via a single custom dual-concentric 5” driver, specifically designed to deliver punchy a low-end character in the one of the most compact enclosures on the market.
Like it’s bigger brother, the B-Social Lite allows for social jamming sessions thanks to its second instrument input - allowing bass players to play along with another bass player… or guitarist, keyboard player, violin, ukulele or drum machine - you name it!
Bluetooth 4.0 makes for a fully-fledged home entertainment system
The B-Social Lite features Bluetooth 4.0 audio connectivity to allow for wireless music steaming from your personal device. Smart phone, tablet or laptop.
When you’re not taking advantage of the B-Social Lite’s Bluetooth streaming feature – or if your using a non-Bluetooth transmitting device, you can use the balanced line-input.
Apptek – Tone at your Fingertips
The B-Social Lite’s Apptek socket allows players to access the ever-growing range of amp simulators and effects on smartphones and mobile devices, including Ashdown’s very own ABM Pre Amp.
You’re in control
The B-Social Lite features a simple 3 band EQ, letting you control the Bass, Middle and Treble, whilst the dedicated input one and input two controls let you individually adjust the volume of the duo of instruments plugged in to the B-Social Lite.
A line control allows you to decide just how much backing track you want without having to touch the volume control of your music-playing device. Lastly, the master volume control is the commander-in-chief – defining the output of your entire mix, whilst at the same time, handy mute switch and headphone output allow allows for silent practice.
Take it out
The Ashdown B-Social Lite features a stereo line out which allows players to connect up to an in-house rig and use for small gigs, while using the B-Social Lite itself as a great on stage monitor. Prepared for this, the Lite includes a gig-ready carry strap.
SZ Funk Face Twin Dynamic Filter Pedal
PRESS RELEASE: Regarded as one of Britain’s all-time greatest bass players, Stuart Zender is best known for being one of the founding members and the original bass player of funk band, Jamiroquai.
The Ashdown Stuart Zender Funk Face is a dedicated bass twin dynamic filter pedal that’s fully qualified on producing those distinctive choppy “Virtual Insanity” type bass grooves.
Funk Bass in your Face
The Funk Face’s simple 3-knob and 2-switch layout makes things simple for the bass player when those funky moments strike.
The Funk Face’s ‘Sensitivity’ rotary control allows the player to shape the exact effects response, whilst the ‘Output’ knob allows you to decide just how much you it you want. Dependent on your playing style, attack and dynamics - by tweaking the Output and Sensitivity controls in unison - you can range from subtle filtering to a fully responsive “Funk Bass in your Face” Auto Wah.
Real Valve Driven Distortion
The 12AX7 powered ‘Valve’ drive distortion switch can be selected by foot to naturally enrich the harmonics of the Funk Face pedal, whilst the Wah effect is also footswitchable.
A strategically placed switch on the right ride of the pedal allows the player to decide on whether the valve overdrive is added pre or post-wah, providing yet more tonal opportunities.
True bypass for True Tone
The SZ Funk Face features genuine true bypass switching for zero-colouration of your input signal when the pedal isn't in use. The Output level control lets you dial in the perfect balance between the effect and the true bypass level and effectively works as a clean level boost when the Wah feature isn’t in use – bringing you up a notch in the mix when demand strikes.
Built for the Road
At the rear-end is a simple ¾”inch jack in and jack output. This 18-volt pedal can run off a 9-volt supply in limiting situations, however 18-volt is recommended.
The SZ Funk Face is built for the road, with metal casing, premium controls and switches.
Tour Bus 15
PRESS RELEASE: Perfect for practice, because practice makes perfect - The Ashdown Tour Bus Range.
The Ashdown Tour Bus 15 packs essential features into a compact box with a 15-watt power amp and 8” speaker. This durable little driver packs a punch, delivering a surprisingly compelling volume from such a small unit and provides a little more head-room than it’s smaller sibling, the Tour Bus 10.
Plug and Play simplicity
The Ashdown Tour Bus 15 keeps it simple and gives you everything you need to get started. The Tour Bus 15 features a straightforward volume and 2-band bass & treble EQ controls - making it easy to get a great sound time after time.
Perfect for practise
A headphone socket allows for silent practice, whilst the CD/MP3 input means you can play along with your favourite tracks.
Great sounding. Great Looking
The Tour Bus 15 has features a premium heavy-duty buffalo Tolex covering with a stylish and distinctive vintage red grill.
The Tour Bus 15 is great for Tour Bus jamming and a handy little tool for ‘on the go’ practice or an amp that wont take up too much space in your living room.
Furthermore the Tour Bus 15 is more than comfortable when accompanying an acoustic guitarist of bass & guitar due coffee shop performances.
Origin Head
PRESS RELEASE: The Origin clinches the key fundamentals of everything that makes a great bass amp. This lightweight, portable and stripped back bass amp head takes Ashdown back to the Origin of their Tone.
Starting from the top, a passive/active switch determines the whether the amp is being used with a high or low output instrument and sets a clear signal path to the input control. From here, the player can fine-tune their input level using Ashdown’s trademark VU meter, which takes pride of place at the very centre of the amp head.
Simple yet Powerful EQ
With the signal at its optimal level, you then hit a defined set of features designed enhance your tone. The Origin features a tried and tested 5-band EQ, controlling your traditional bass, middle and treble with a lo-mid and hi-mid sitting comfortably either side of the variable middle control. The additional Shape control further sculpts your tone, lifting the frequencies that really count – like a smiley face on a graphic equalizer.
Tonally Connected
The output control regulates the output volume of the amp and wrapping up the features on the front panel is an easy to reach DI output, as well as an independent FX send and return, which allows the amp to set a very clear signal path with no interruptions.
Create the Perfect Rig
To the rear of this condensed unit is a very well considered headphone out, which doubles this gig-ready head as a great home practice device. 2 x jack speaker outputs with a minimum 4 ohm load provides flexible partnering options with Ashdown’s existing range of bass cabinets.
Ready for the Road
The Origin is a rugged little go-getter, using scuff proof paint over its steel chassis. Retaining a nice yet practical weight to it, with quality feeling control pots, The Origin is built to last a lifetime. Offered with a 5 year warranty, The Origin comes complete with auto protect voltage for global touring musicians and an adaptive temperature controlled fan for road and studio use.