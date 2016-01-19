NAMM 2016: Third Steve Stevens signature joins Knaggs range

Image 1 of 3 We don't have a confirmed price yet, but Knaggs is a premium maker so expect to invest Knaggs Steve Stevens SSC Image 2 of 3 Knaggs Steve Stevens SSC Image 3 of 3 Knaggs Steve Stevens SSC

NAMM 2016: US company Knaggs Guitars has announced the release of a third Steve Stevens signature model. Following the SS1 and SS2 - both of which were limited to 100 guitars - the SSC will join the full Knaggs range, meaning more of Stevens's fans will be able to get hold of an instrument built in close collaboration with their here.

The SSC is built on a classical vintage design, with - like its predecessors - a classic single cutaway, a mahogany-body with an arched maple top, the typical Steve Stevens dimensions, a rosewood fretboard, 22 frets and block inlays. The headstock inlay by Steve Stevens and Steve Stevens pickups by Bare Knuckle complete Knaggs's offering.

Back to our roots

"After pushing the envelope of opulence and high bling factor," said Stevens, "we felt if we were going to introduce another guitar in the Knaggs SS series where do we go? Back to the roots was the obvious answer. As Knaggs guitars are so known for their stunning highly figured tops, let's do a guitar that showcases that aspect and adds a warm old school factor."