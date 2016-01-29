NAMM 2016: EVH unveils Ltd. Ed. Tour Relic Wolfgang and new electric guitar models

PRESS RELEASE: From Eddie Van Halen comes the Wolfgang®, representing over 35 years of cumulative EVH® experience and expertise in guitar design. The process undertaken to develop the Wolfgang® took over two years of intense trial-and-error research.

The formidable task yielded a series of prototypes that endured a full year of brutal in-concert road testing by Eddie on Van Halen's triumphant 2007-2008 world tour. The result is a bulletproof and beautiful tonal giant of a guitar that takes whatever you can dish out and then asks for more.

As the VH tour kicked off in the fall 2007, Eddie pushed every aspect of the Wolfgang's performance capabilities to the absolute limit, playing various Wolfgang prototypes every night on virtually every song.

As the tour roared along, Eddie changed and adjusted components and specs until he was satisfied with the Wolfgang's sound, feel and looks. To prove that it was battle-worthy and could survive the road, performance data was collected from every gig for months and months to establish and confirm consistency and durability. This is what makes the Wolfgang the culmination of Eddie Van Halen's endless pursuit of outstanding tone, durability and consistency.

Available to the public beginning in January 2009, the EVH® Wolfgang guitar is built to his exact specs and has every single feature of the Wolfgang guitars he himself plays onstage and in the studio. It's exactly what he uses.

"Everything that I've built, destroyed, stumbled onto, learned and experienced is in this guitar," Eddie Van Halen said. "Every aspect and component of this guitar has been examined and upgraded to the highest standards possible: stainless steel frets, double-potted custom-wound pickups, five- piece binding on the matching body and headstock, custom-made signature tuning machines and Floyd Rose® bridge, new low-friction pots, and the list keeps going. We left no stone unturned."