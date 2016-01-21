NAMM 2016: Epiphone unveils Ltd. Ed. EL-00 PRO Mahogany and EJ-160E acoustics

PRESS RELEASE: The Epiphone Ltd. Ed. EL-00 PRO Mahogany Acoustic/Electric is a new addition to the classic line of flattops that trace back to the first golden age of Epiphone in the 1930s.

The smaller "parlor" or "blues box" style acoustic guitar is favored by blues players of all eras for its woody tonal quality, short scale, and comfortable weight which makes it ideal for fingerpicking or the bark of a bottle neck slide.

And the new Ltd. Ed. EL-00 PRO Mahogany not only features the warm, expressive sound of a solid Mahogany top but now you can plug in with the Fishman™ Sonitone™ soundhole preamp and Fishman™ Sonicore™ system for pro acoustic/electric sound.

Solid Mahogany Top

The Epiphone Ltd. Ed. EL-00 PRO Mahogany Acoustic/Electric features a Solid Mahogany top with 3-ply Ivory and Black color binding and is available in a classic Mahogany finish or Vintage Sunburst. Mahogany has long been a favored "tonewood" revered for its ability to sound "played in" from the first note.

The EL-00 body features select Mahogany with elegant single-ply Ivory binding on the back and single ply Black binding on the fingerboard. The combination of Mahogany for the neck and body along with a Mahogany top gives the Ltd. EL-00 PRO Mahogany a tone you might think could only come from a guitar that's been played for decades.

The smaller body (15.5" wide at lower bout) and straight Rosewood bridge also influences the Ltd. Ed. EL-00 PRO Mahogany's tone, which is slightly warmer and less forward than a dreadnought and is perfect for both solo singers and even slide guitar. The 24.75" scale Mahogany neck has a SlimTaper™ "D" profile with a 1.68" imitation bone nut and is set with a hand-fitted dovetail neck joint using premium Titebond™ glue.

The Rosewood fingerboard has a 12" radius, 19 medium frets, and pearloid dot inlays. The classic "Tortoise" style pickguard has a vintage metal "E" and the straight Rosewood bridge also features a compensated imitation bone saddle like Epiphone's acclaimed Masterbilt series.

Fishman™ Pickup System

The Ltd. Ed. Epiphone EL-00 PRO Mahogany Acoustic/Electric comes with the superb Fishman™ Sonitone™ preamp and Fishman Sonicore™ pickup system. Fishman™ is an industry leader in bringing a guitar's true acoustic tone to bigger stages.

The Sonicore™ pickup is set underneath the saddle. The Sonitone™ sound-hole preamp is an active preamp mounted in the soundhole with easy-to-access mounted rotary controls for Master Volume and Tone adjustment. Now you can make your adjustments during soundcheck and even fine adjustments on-the-fly during your set. No more running back and forth to your amp or the soundboard!

Finally, your tone is in your hands right where you need it. A single 9-volt battery powers the active preamp. And you can connect your Epiphone Ltd. Ed. EL-00 PRO Mahogany to a PA or amp of your choice with a standard 1/4" instrument cable. Batteries typically last up to 100 hours.