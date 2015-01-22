NAMM 2015: Washburn announces Marzi Montazeri signature guitar, the Priestess

NAMM 2015: Metal fans know Marzi Montazeri as "The High Priest of Distortion." And now the blitzing guitarist, famous for his work with Philip H Anselmo & The Illegals, has joined Washburn's roster of signature artists. Montazeri's take on Washburn's Parallaxe guitar, the Priestess, debuts at Winter Namm.

From press release: The Priestess combines modern and classic features, such as: an offset solid mahogany body with a carved raised center cradling 2 Marzi Montazeri custom wound Seymour Duncan pickups which provide unmatched tone and sustain. An Original Floyd Rose Tremolo System with locking nut is built in allowing you to make this axe squeal with delight or dive bomb to the depths of your soul. The mahogany neck sports an ebony fingerboard, split block inlays with custom 12th fret Marzi "M" inlay and super jumbo frets providing classic rock style with modern speed and superior playability. Custom Grover 18:1 tuners make it easy to keep the guitar accurately tuned.

Washburn's Parallaxe series is a breakthrough line of guitars aimed at the pro rock or metal guitarist. It is stage and recording ready and packed with unique features such as the Buzz Feiten tuning system, spring silencers, brass trem blocks, super jumbo frets and USA made electronics.

