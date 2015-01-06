NAMM 2015: JACK - the Wi-Fi guitar cable launches via Kickstarter

NAMM 2015: Wireless systems for the stage are nothing new, whether as part of a stadium rig or merely used to order a mid-set pint at the bar while rocking out at your local. In collaboration with Glasgow University, new Scottish technology company Ingenious Audio has developed what it claims is the "biggest change to home music recording in 50 years" with JACK, an innovative wireless system based around optimised Wi-Fi technology and designed primarily for home studio use.

Ingenious Audio says: "JACK is the missing link for modern guitarist - everyone today expects anything they buy to be wireless and connectable, whether it's a camera, phone, media player and they do all their recording, editing and sharing on PCs and phones. JACK bridges that gap. JACK provides studio quality uncompressed 24 bit real time audio. Wireless guitar kits exist today, but to date none have been able to use the high data rate Wi-Fi system. Using Wi-Fi means JACK can connect to the five billion Wi-Fi enabled devices out there.

"Conventional standards like Bluetooth are not optimal for real time audio as they have long transmission delays meaning gaps between playing the note and hearing the sound. JACK's patent pending technology is nearly 13 times quicker than conventional bluetooth and about three times faster than compressed 'low-latency' Bluetooth

"For the millions of home guitarists who want to free themselves of wires and connect directly to their amps, pedals mobile devices, JACK is the answer."

After years of development and testing, Ingenious Audio has arrived at the final, production-ready prototype and seek funding in order to bring JACK to market. Check out the video to find out more or visit the product's Kickstarter page.