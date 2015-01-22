NAMM 2015: Gretsch updates Brian Setzer Professional Collection models
NAMM 2015: More than any other player in the past 30 years, Brian Setzer's sound is built upon the Gretsch guitar, specifically his favored "59/60" models. Gretsch has issued a number of signature Setzer models, and at Winter NAMM the company is unveiling three updates to the guitarist's Processional Collection series.
From press release: Gretsch Brian Setzer Nashville models are modeled on the guitars in his killer vintage collection. The trestle bracing matches that of Setzer’s favorite ’59, giving it a more solid feel and tons of sustain. Standard features include 1959 trestle bracing, dual TV Jones® Brian Setzer "Signature" pickups, Schaller® locking tuners and strap locks, pinned Adjusto-Matic™ bridge, nickel hardware and Bigsby® B6CB vibrato tailpiece. Available with a three-ply maple body in Gloss Black Urethane and Vintage Orange Lacquer, or with a five-ply flame maple body in Orange Urethane or Orange Lacquer.
Gretsch Brian Setzer Hot Rod model
Gretsch Brian Setzer Hot Rod Models are stripped down and now feature a striking assortment of new colors over a flame maple body. The single-cutaway bound hollow body has an arched top, 1959-style trestle bracing and f-holes; the maple neck has a bound ebony fingerboard with Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays.
Other features include dual Brian Setzer "Signature" TV Jones pickups, three-position pickup switch, single master volume control, Schaller locking tuners, pinned Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece. The flame maple body is available in Harbor Blue 2-Tone, Highland Green 2-Tone, Roman Red 2-Tone, Tuxedo Black 2-Tone, Tuxedo Black, Blonde and Green Sparkle finishes.
Gretsch Brian Setzer Black Phoenix model
The G6136SLBP Brian Setzer Black Phoenix is designed and built for speed. The single cutaway hollow body has an arched top and back, 1959 trestle bracing and oversized “F” holes; the maple neck has a 9.5”-radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and Mother-of-Pearl Neo-Classic “Thumbnail” inlays.
Other features include dual TV Jones Brian Setzer "Signature" pickups, three-position pickup switch, jeweled single master volume control, silver-sparkle binding (body, fingerboard and headstock), silver plexi pickguard with Phoenix silhouette graphic, pinned Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece, Schaller strap locks, Grover® Imperial™ tuners and gloss black nitrocellulose lacquer finish.
