NAMM 2015: Gretsch updates Brian Setzer Professional Collection models

NAMM 2015: More than any other player in the past 30 years, Brian Setzer's sound is built upon the Gretsch guitar, specifically his favored "59/60" models. Gretsch has issued a number of signature Setzer models, and at Winter NAMM the company is unveiling three updates to the guitarist's Processional Collection series.

From press release: Gretsch Brian Setzer Nashville models are modeled on the guitars in his killer vintage collection. The trestle bracing matches that of Setzer’s favorite ’59, giving it a more solid feel and tons of sustain. Standard features include 1959 trestle bracing, dual TV Jones® Brian Setzer "Signature" pickups, Schaller® locking tuners and strap locks, pinned Adjusto-Matic™ bridge, nickel hardware and Bigsby® B6CB vibrato tailpiece. Available with a three-ply maple body in Gloss Black Urethane and Vintage Orange Lacquer, or with a five-ply flame maple body in Orange Urethane or Orange Lacquer.