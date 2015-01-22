NAMM 2015: Gretsch announces new models, updates on classics
NAMM 2015: Gretsch Guitar fans will find a lot to like in the company's offerings at Winter NAMM, as there are a number of updates and new models being unveiled. Of particular interest are three Chet Atkins models, including a splashy Cadillac Green version of the guitarist's flagship Hollow Body.
From press release: The gorgeous G6120-1959LTV Chet Atkins Hollow Body is now available in a special limited edition model with beautiful quilt maple top. All the other special touches are still there, too, including trestle bracing beneath the bound arched top, dual TV Jones Classic Filter’Tron pickups with three-way toggle switching, 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with zero fret and mother-of-pearl Neo Classic “thumbnail” inlays, and a nitrocellulose lacquer finish in rich Vintage Orange.
Other premium features include a two-piece maple neck with walnut stripe and vintage “V” profile, 22 vintage-style frets and bone nut, bound f holes, gold plexi pickguard with silhouette Gretsch logo and Chet Atkins signpost graphic, three-way master tone switch, “GArrow” master volume control and volume controls for each pickup, rosewood-based “rocking” bar bridge, Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuners, nickel hardware and deluxe hard-shell case.
Gretsch G6122-12 Chet Atkins Country Gentleman 12-String
The G6122-12 Chet Atkins Country Gentleman12-String still doubles the sound of the classic model with the chiming, jangling sound of the ’60s, and is now available once again in an elegant Amber Stain finish.
The model’s other classic features remain, including the bound double-cutaway hollow body with arched top, parallel tone bar bracing and simulated f holes; maple neck with bound ebony fingerboard, zero fret and mother-of-pearl Neo Classic thumbnail inlays; dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups; three position pickup switch, three-position master tone switch and standby switch; gold plexi pickguard; bound headstock with gold headstock nameplate and gold-plated Grover Rotomatic tuners; and gold-plated hardware, 12-string Adjusto-Matic bridge and “G”-cutout tailpiece. Includes deluxe hard-shell case.
Gretsch G6120 Chet Atkins Hollow Body LTD Cadillac Green
The flagship Chet Atkins Hollow Body has never before been offered in alluring Cadillac Green. Until now. The limited edition G6120 Chet Atkins Hollow Body LTD Cadillac Green is an elegantly verdant version of the quintessential modern 6120, with gold appointments that complete its refined look and style.
All the classic 6120 Chet Atkins Hollow Body features are here too, including the 16”-wide, 2 ½”-deep single-cutaway hollow body; rock maple neck and ebony fingerboard with Neo-Classic thumbnail inlays; dual High Sensitive Filter’Tron pickups; Adjusto-Matic bridge and Bigsby B6G vibrato tailpiece; Grover Rotomatic tuners and more. Includes deluxe hard-shell case.
Gretsch Roots G9555 New Yorker
The classic 1950s Gretsch New Yorker archtop guitar returns. From casual playing to pro performance, this grand auditorium size archtop will be your new favorite for its excellent tone, effortless playing action and handsome good looks.
Features include an arched solid spruce top, laminated maple sides and arched back, custom wound vintage-style single-coil pickup with rubberized magnet, vintage-style “V”-shaped mahogany neck profile, rosewood fingerboard, 25” scale, compensated rosewood bridge with trapeze tailpiece, nickel hardware, and a stylish antique semi-gloss sunburst finish.
Gretsch G5013CE Rancher Jr. Black
Gretsch presents a darkly alluring take on its classic acoustic model with the G5013CE Rancher Jr. Black. With its all-black look, elegant appointments and onboard electronics, it’s a cool and classic performer with a distinctive Gretsch personality all its own.
The G5013CE has a single-cutaway, 4.5”- deep Rancher Jr. body featuring a spruce top with scalloped “X” bracing, arched mahogany back and mahogany sides for excellent tonal character, projection and balance.
The bound mahogany neck is topped by a 21-fret rosewood fingerboard with pearloid Neo-Classic “Thumbnail” position inlays. Other features include the classic Rancher triangular soundhole, a “red shell” pickguard with the Gretsch logo, multiply body binding, rosewood bridge with compensated synthetic bone saddle, deluxe tuners and a Fishman Isys+ pickup/preamp system with under-saddle pickup, onboard tuner, master volume, treble and bass controls, and phase control.