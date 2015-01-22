NAMM 2015: Gretsch announces new models, updates on classics

NAMM 2015: Gretsch Guitar fans will find a lot to like in the company's offerings at Winter NAMM, as there are a number of updates and new models being unveiled. Of particular interest are three Chet Atkins models, including a splashy Cadillac Green version of the guitarist's flagship Hollow Body.



From press release: The gorgeous G6120-1959LTV Chet Atkins Hollow Body is now available in a special limited edition model with beautiful quilt maple top. All the other special touches are still there, too, including trestle bracing beneath the bound arched top, dual TV Jones Classic Filter’Tron pickups with three-way toggle switching, 12”-radius ebony fingerboard with zero fret and mother-of-pearl Neo Classic “thumbnail” inlays, and a nitrocellulose lacquer finish in rich Vintage Orange.

Other premium features include a two-piece maple neck with walnut stripe and vintage “V” profile, 22 vintage-style frets and bone nut, bound f holes, gold plexi pickguard with silhouette Gretsch logo and Chet Atkins signpost graphic, three-way master tone switch, “GArrow” master volume control and volume controls for each pickup, rosewood-based “rocking” bar bridge, Bigsby B6C vibrato tailpiece, Grover Sta-Tite tuners, nickel hardware and deluxe hard-shell case.