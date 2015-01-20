NAMM 2015: Evolution Orange Underdrive offers 'new way to approach your tone'

NAMM 2015: The Evolution Orange Underdrive, from Finnish amp and pedal house Mad Professor is a pedal designed primarily to work with vintage single channel amps.

To find out how and why you'd want to underdrive, check out the video above, read on below or visit the Mad Professor website.

MAD PROFESSOR EOU PRESS RELEASE: Evolution Orange Underdrive (EOU) offers a new way to approach your tone. Instead of overdriving your clean tone, now you can get cleaner tones from your favourite overdriven tone.

That is what we call underdriving.

Evolution Orange Underdrive works really well with vintage single channel amps that sound great when you push them to overdrive.

When you turn down the volume from your guitar to clean that tone, the sound often gets bit too dark and the clean tones are not as good as the overdriven tone.

With EOU you can tailor your cleaner tone with the four pots.

The Evolution Orange Underdrive works by lowering the midrange as that is where the overdrive mostly is.

You can dampen the amplifier input with the EOU's Volume control and then set the Bass and Treble to tailor your clean tone.

EOU can also be used to boost mids by setting the Midrange and Volume up.