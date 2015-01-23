NAMM 2015: Epiphone unveils new Gary Clark Jr Casino, Blueshawks and Dobro
Introduction
NAMM 2015: Late to the table, or teasing us? Either way, Epiphone has waited until today to announce its Spring 2015 guitar line-up - and there's only one tweaked Les Paul in sight!
'Blues' seems to be the overriding theme, and we're particularly excited by the Limited Edition Gary Clark Jr. 'Black & Blu' Casino signature, the all-solid wood Masterbilt AJ-45ME Acoustic/Electric and Dobro Hound Dog M-14 Metalbody, all of which look a lot of fun.
Epiphone Ltd Ed. Gary Clark Jr. 'Blak & Blu' Casino
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone is proud to present the debut of GRAMMY™ winner Gary Clark Jr.'s premier signature model, the Ltd. Ed. Gary Clark Jr. "Blak & Blu" Casino featuring Gibson USA P-90 pickups and available with either a traditional trapeze tailpiece or a legendary Bigsby® B70 Vibrato.
Clark's new Ltd. Ed. Signature "Blak & Blu" Casino is a Laminated Maple, 5-ply (Maple/Birch) hollowbody finished in Clark's custom new "Blak & Blu" Burst color finish with single-ply white binding around the top and back.
The Mahogany neck has 22 medium jumbo frets and a 1960's SlimTaper™ D Profile that's inspired by the best vintage Casino's in Epiphone's collection.
Like vintage models, the neck joint is glued to the body at the 16th fret. And just like classic vintage Casinos, the "Blak & Blue" features Gibson USA P-90 pickups. Two optional hard cases are available in black and 1960s gray vintage style.
"I pretty much knew from day one that I needed a few things for my arsenal and the Epiphone Casino is the one guitar that always stood out," said Clark. "Getting my first Casino changed my life. And my new Ltd. Ed. Epiphone "Blak & Blue" Casinos are amazing guitars. They're a dream. I love 'em!"
Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Tommy Thayer 2015 Signature Les Paul Outfit
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone presents the Ltd. Ed. Tommy Thayer 2015 Signature Les Paul Outfit, Epiphone's second Les Paul collaboration with one of the most exciting guitarists on the planet, Tommy "Spaceman" Thayer of KISS.
The Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Tommy Thayer 2015 Signature Les Paul Outfit features a solid Mahogany body and a plain Maple Veneer Top finished in beautiful Metallic White with a chrome colored pickguard, all chosen by Tommy. The body also has 7-ply (pure white and black) binding on the top and single-ply pure white binding on the fingerboard.
The 2015 Signature Model comes with Seymour Duncan® JB™ humbuckers especially chosen by Tommy along with a custom hard case, an "Inspired by" Custom Studded Leather Strap just like Tommy's original, a Hand Signed Certificate of Authenticity, a binder with certificate and official photograph, and Epiphone's customary accessories including a user’s manual, Epiphone poster, Epiphone bumper sticker, and more.
"My new 2015 signature model is the pinnacle of looks, style and flash," says Tommy. "I'm proud to put my name on a serious guitar that can be enjoyed at home or rock the biggest stages in the world."
Epiphone Blueshawk Deluxe
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone presents the new Blueshawk Deluxe, the long awaited return of an original classic first introduced in the 90s that's been a connoisseur's favorite ever since.
The Blueshawk Deluxe features the upper bout curve and cutaway of a Les Paul but with the semi-hollowbody design and small f-holes of an archtop.
The result is one of the most versatile and distinctive guitars anywhere. And now the Epiphone Blueshawk Deluxe features new P-90 PRO™ Single Coil pickups plus a 6-position Rotary VariTone™.
The Epiphone Blueshawk Deluxe features a Mahogany body with a contoured back and a Maple top with a AAA Flame Maple Veneer. Both the body and the neck feature single-ply cream binding. The Blueshawk comes in three beautiful color finishes---Midnight Sapphire, Translucent Black, and Wine Red. Watch for it Spring 2015!
Masterbilt AJ-45ME Acoustic/Electric
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone continues its historic Masterbilt series with the new Epiphone Masterbilt 2015 AJ-45ME Acoustic/Electric.
As with all Masterbilts, the new Masterbilt 2015 AJ-45ME Acoustic/Electric is an ALL SOLID WOOD instrument featuring a solid Sitka Spruce top finished in a Vintage Sunburst Satin finish. The top is supported by hand-scalloped Sitka Spruce braces and is set off by Mahogany kerfing along with a Rosewood bridge and a bone saddle.
The AJ-45ME also features Shadow's state-of-the-art Sonic™ preamp system with the revolutionary under-saddle NanoFlex™ low-impedance pickup. Discretely mounted inside the sound hole, the Sonic preamp features an easy-access volume control with Treble and Bass EQ controls. And the AJ-45ME gets in tune and stays in tune thanks to world famous Grover™ Sta-Tite™ machine heads with a pro-level 18:1 tuning ratio.
Dobro Hound Dog M-14 Metalbody (Round Neck)
PRESS RELEASE: Epiphone presents the new Dobro® Hound Dog M-14 Metalbody guitar with an easy to play Round Neck. The Dobro® Hound Dog M-14 resonator guitar features the renowned style and sound of an American original that’s been dazzling and inspiring musicians since the late 1920s.
Featuring a Bell Brass body with nickel plating, a Mahogany neck with a natural satin finish with an easy-to-fret 1960s SlimTaper™ profile that is joined to the body at the 14th fret with Neck-Stick Construction. The Dobro® Hound Dog M-14 Metalbody also has Grover® mini-Rotomatic™ machine heads with an 18:1 ratio and comes ready to play with D'Addario EJ42 medium gauge strings.