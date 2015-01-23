NAMM 2015: Epiphone unveils new Gary Clark Jr Casino, Blueshawks and Dobro

NAMM 2015: Late to the table, or teasing us? Either way, Epiphone has waited until today to announce its Spring 2015 guitar line-up - and there's only one tweaked Les Paul in sight!

'Blues' seems to be the overriding theme, and we're particularly excited by the Limited Edition Gary Clark Jr. 'Black & Blu' Casino signature, the all-solid wood Masterbilt AJ-45ME Acoustic/Electric and Dobro Hound Dog M-14 Metalbody, all of which look a lot of fun.

Browse the gallery to take a look at the new models and find out what Epiphone has to say about them...