NAMM 2015: Electro-Harmonix reveals Bass Soul Food overdrive pedal

NAMM 2015: The Klon-aping Soul Food was one of the big hits of last year's EHX line-up, and with the Bass Soul Food, the company is set to bring its natural-sounding overdrive to the low-end.

A blend control allows bassists to mix overdrive with clean low-end, while the pedal's gain stage, treble control and signal path is optimised for bass and guitar players seeking extra low-end frequencies.

Elsewhere, boosted power rails provide increased headroom, while a switchable -10dB pad switch ensures compatibility with active pickups. There's also the option of true or buffered bypass, plus nine-volt battery or power supply operation, using the included EHX adaptor.

The Bass Soul Food will be available in the spring for a US list price of $117 (£76). Check out the video demo above and visit the Electro-Harmonix website for more information.