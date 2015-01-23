NAMM 2015: Dunlop unveils 2015 guitar pedal line-up
MXR Sub Machine Fuzz
NAMM 2015: Jim Dunlop has set his pedal experts on a soldering frenzy to put together a wide-ranging stompbox line-up for 2015, from the smallest wah to the biggest fuzz, and everything in between…
Pairing the searing octave fuzz tones of the La Machine with a chunky sub octave circuit, the Sub Machine features all the controls of its predecessor – volume, tone, fuzz, plus octave up switch – as well as a separate sub octave level control and a series switch, which runs the sub octave in series or parallel with the fuzz.
MXR Bass Distortion
Designed with Fuzzrocious Pedals founder Ryan Ratajski, the Bass Distortion takes a classic nasty-sounding dirt circuit and revoices it for modern bass players. Dry and wet level controls ensure you keep your low-end in place, while the tone knob cuts the distortion's top-end and a push-button allows you to choose between LED and silicon clipping diodes.
Dunlop Cry Baby Mini Wah
We've seen compact wahs before, but this is the first time the legendary Cry Baby circuit has graced such a compact enclosure.
As well as measuring in at half the size of a regular Cry Baby, the Cry Baby Mini Wah packs a Fasel inductor, full sweep range and three internally adjustable voicings – low, vintage and GCB95 – plus true bypass switching.
Dunlop Band Of Gypsys Fuzz Face Distortion
We saw a Mini incarnation of this big red stomper last year, but for those who just have to have the full-fat Fuzz Face experience, the Band Of Gypsys Fuzz Face is now available in its original size.
Based on the aggressive tones of Hendrix's mysterious red Fuzz Face used at the Band Of Gypsys shows, the full-size, limited-edition BOG Fuzz Face meticulously recreates that sound and features hand-wired components for utmost tonal authenticity.
Way Huge Saffron Squeeze MkII Compressor
2015 sees the return of the Saffron Squeeze Compressor, which now adds a gain control to adjust input gain, tone to cut post-compression high-end and attack to set reaction speed, as well as the original's volume and sustain knobs. It has a snazzy enclosure finish, too.
Way Huge Blue Hippo MkII Analogue Chorus
Another blast from the past, the Blue Hippo MkII Analogue Chorus builds on the original's simple control layout – with just speed and depth knobs – and adds a vibe switch to inject a touch of vibrato wobble to proceedings. Be quick, though – this Hippo is limited to just 900 worldwide!
MXR Iso-Brick Power Supply
Power supply buffs bemoaning the DC Brick's lack of isolated outputs can consider their traps well and truly shut: the Iso-Brick boasts 10 fully isolated outputs – six nine-volts, two 18-volts and two variable six to 15-volters – with enough milliamps and versatility to power digital and analogue, and positive and negative ground pedals, all crammed into a compact, lightweight enclosure.
Here's the full spec: (2) 9V outputs @ 100mA, (2) 9V @ 300mA, (2) 9V @ 450mA, (2) 18V @ 250mA, and (2) variable outputs adjustable from 6V to 15V @ 250mA