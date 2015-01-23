NAMM 2015: Dunlop unveils 2015 guitar pedal line-up

NAMM 2015: Jim Dunlop has set his pedal experts on a soldering frenzy to put together a wide-ranging stompbox line-up for 2015, from the smallest wah to the biggest fuzz, and everything in between…

MXR Sub Machine Fuzz

Pairing the searing octave fuzz tones of the La Machine with a chunky sub octave circuit, the Sub Machine features all the controls of its predecessor – volume, tone, fuzz, plus octave up switch – as well as a separate sub octave level control and a series switch, which runs the sub octave in series or parallel with the fuzz.