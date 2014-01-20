NAMM 2014: Randall unleashes new pedals
NAMM 2014: Randall has unleashed four new effects pedals to be unveiled at NAMM.
The quartet of none-more-metal pedals include:
- RGOD, a 2 Channel FET preamp pedal with Gain 1/Gain 2, Full EQ-Bass/Mid/treb/pres, Bass Boost, Mid Scoop, Tone Stack Shift, True Bypass, Runs on any 9-15v Supply
- RF8 8 Button Universal Midi footswitch
- Facepunch overdrive pedal with Punch, Frequency and Smooth functions and true Bypass.
- MOR clean aggressive one knob boost pedal.
For more information visit the official Randall website.
Randall MOR
RF8
Facepunch
