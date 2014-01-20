NAMM 2014: Randall unleashes new pedals

Here's the RGOD pedal. Oh yes.

NAMM 2014: Randall has unleashed four new effects pedals to be unveiled at NAMM.

The quartet of none-more-metal pedals include:

RGOD , a 2 Channel FET preamp pedal with Gain 1/Gain 2, Full EQ-Bass/Mid/treb/pres, Bass Boost, Mid Scoop, Tone Stack Shift, True Bypass, Runs on any 9-15v Supply

RF8 8 Button Universal Midi footswitch

Facepunch overdrive pedal with Punch, Frequency and Smooth functions and true Bypass.

MOR clean aggressive one knob boost pedal.

