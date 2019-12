The Gibson Double Diamond 120th Anniversary series is quite a sight...

NAMM 2014: Gibson had their full 2014 line-up on show at Anaheim, and we took a look round the stand to see the new guitars up close.

We also saw Gibson's blinged-up 120th anniversary Double Diamond series, which is all very sparkly and impressive. Hooray.

Click through our gallery for more pictures.

For more information visit the official Gibson website.