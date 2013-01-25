NAMM 2013: Line 6 unveils JTV-89F

Image 1 of 2 The JTV-89F is available in both black... Line 6 launches JTV-89F

NAMM 2013: Line 6 has unveiled its latest James Tyler Variax, the JTV-89F.

The Floyd Rose loaded electric boasts a huge amount of features, including 29 Variax instruments and access to instant drop tunings and a small country's worth of electric and acoustic guitar tones.

Line 6 press release

With 29 incredibly detailed Variax instruments—plus the ability to virtually tune down a whole octave without impacting playability or intonation—JTV-89F shatters the limitations of traditional guitars. The Floyd Rose® licensed double-locking tremolo system by Graph Tech, high-gain humbucking pickups and lightning-fast fretboard combine to make JTV-89F the perfect instrument for players of heavier, high-gain styles.

The Ultimate Recording Guitar

James Tyler® Variax® is the only guitar in the world that can sound like an entire collection of modern, vintage and exotic instruments. No more dragging multiple guitars to recording sessions. Thanks to cutting-edge Variax technology, each instrument inside the JTV-89F guitar offers exceptional sonic detail plus organic feel and response—allowing you to capture a wide range of tones in pristine sound quality.

JTV-89F also eliminates many common recording challenges: Stay in the creative flow instead of finding, tuning and acclimating to the feel of a new instrument. Track acoustic guitars with ease. Switch between drop tunings on the fly. Banish pickup noise from your recordings forever. It's the guitar you've always wanted in the studio.

Floyd Rose Licensed Double-Locking Tremolo by Graph Tech

The Floyd Rose® licensed double-locking tremolo system by Graph Tech is designed for rock-solid stability in any alternate down tuning—and with any instrument. With JTV-89F, you can use extreme whammy bar techniques with classic electric guitars and exotic instruments like sitar—which would otherwise be impossible without heavy mods. The custom-designed bridge includes built-in piezo crystals that flawlessly translate the Variax guitar tone and dynamics. The precision piezos are housed inside a set of Graph Tech String Saver™ saddles, which are highly resistant to rust, corrosion or perspiration—ideal for sweat-stained stages and beer-soaked venues.

Access an Arsenal of Drop Tunings—Instantly

Imagine going from Standard tuning to Drop Bb in an instant—without interrupting your recording session or sacrificing an ounce of playability. JTV-89F lets you go lower than guitars have gone before, without worrying about pitchiness or slack strings. You can mix and match any tuning with any instrument—and also create your own tunings on the fly with Virtual Capo. It's easy to save your custom tunings, either to the open Model slot on the Alt Tune knob, or to one of the other alternate tuning slots.

Create Custom Instruments with Variax Workbench

Variax Workbench™ is your own personal guitar custom shop—with a twist. The software takes you far beyond what's possible in the physical realm so you can build virtually any guitar imaginable. Using the powerful and easy-to-use interface, you can mix and match a wide variety of instrument body and pickup models to define your own sound. You can also set up your guitars with Drop D, Drop C, Baritone or any other custom tuning.

Record with 10 Amazing Acoustics and Eclectics

With instant access to 10 of the world's greatest acoustic and exotic instruments, JTV-89F ensures you'll always get a great acoustic guitar sound in the studio. Each model delivers the tone of a professionally miked instrument in breathtaking depth and detail, capturing the subtle nuances of string vibration through the soundboard and the tonewoods of the original guitar body. It's never been easier to record pristine acoustic takes—all without setting up mics, preamps and EQ, or worrying about a barking dog or nearby lawnmower.

19 Electric Guitars

When it comes to electrics, we've included 19 incredible instruments so you can explore everything from aggressive metal tones to classic rock, blues and more. Featuring meticulous models based on* historic Strat®, Les Paul® and Rickenbacker® guitars, among others, your James Tyler Variax provides instant access to the guitar tones favored by the world's most famous players. Whether you're recording or performing, Variax gives you a huge range of guitar sounds for all styles of music.

Clean Tones Without Hum

When you switch to a clean tone, hum, crackle and other noises can easily ruin a perfectly good take. With JTV-89F, you can enjoy a variety of classic guitars without the distraction of noisy electronics. Thanks to Variax technology, every instrument in JTV-89F is free of hum—so you can enjoy great-sounding, consistent tone when the record light is on.

Legendary Craftsmanship

Designed by master luthier James Tyler, JTV-89F is a supreme player's instrument. The mahogany body complements a 24-fret three-piece maple neck with 6-in-line headstock, super-slick Tyler Fast n' Flat profile, and a rosewood fingerboard with 25-1/2" scale length. A pair of custom alnico humbucking pickups—wound to James Tyler's specs for high output, sizzle and sustain—translates this powerhouse to the amp of your choice. It all adds up to punishing lows, searing highs and aggressive midrange.

The Dream Rig

Individually, the JTV-89F guitar, DT25™ or DT50™ amplifier and POD® HD500 multi-effect processor are powerful sonic tools. Collectively, they form the ultimate integrated dream rig—and provide limitless sonic possibilities. With the press of a single footswitch, you can change sounds, routing, instruments, effects and tuning—instantly transforming your setup into virtually any rig.

US Custom Series Model Also Available

JTV-89F-US is an electric guitar of the highest caliber, handcrafted in the United States and built to rigorous standards using premium tonewoods and components.