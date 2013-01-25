NAMM 2013: Eventide launches H9 Harmoniser

The Harmonise packs an awful lot in to its compact size

NAMM 2013: Eventide's H9 Harmniser has made its debut in Anaheim.

The IOS device compatible H9 is comes loaded with 15 effects presets, with more available via in-app purchases. For a tiny silver box, it certainly packs a lot in...

H9 Harmonizer® - Stompbox re-thunk

The H9 delivers Eventide's acclaimed sound and can run all of Eventide's stompbox effects.

It features a simple, one-knob user interface and also connects wirelessly via Bluetooth to iPods, iPhones and iPads for creating and managing presets, live control and in-app algorithm purchases.

While the H9 is fully controllable via its front panel, a free iOS app, H9 Control, can be downloaded to your iPhone or iPad for live editing, creating and managing presets and changing system settings wirelessly via Bluetooth.

The H9 features stereo audio I/O, MIDI I/O, Expression Pedal, and Auxiliary Switch inputs. All of Eventide's stompbox algorithms and their associated presets are available for in-app purchase.

The H9 comes loaded with a set of our most popular algorithms taken from Eventide's award-winning stompboxes:

From ModFactor:

Liquid Chorus

Organic Chorus

Shimmer Chorus

Classic Chorus

Phase XO Chorus

Bias Tremolo

Opto Tremolo

From PitchFactor:

H910

H949

Crystals

Tuner

From TimeFactor:

Tape Echo

Vintage Delay From Space:

Shimmer

Hall

Plus a new H9 exclusive:

UltraTap Delay™

H9 will be available in March of 2013 through authorized Eventide stompbox dealers.