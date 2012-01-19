NAMM 2012: Roland and Fender announce GK-Ready Stratocaster GC-1

The Strat GC-1 features a 13-pin connector for linking to Roland's Guitar Synthesizer and V-Guitar systems.

NAMM 2012 PRESS RELEASE: Roland and Fender are pleased to announce the GC-1 GK-Ready Stratocaster guitar as one of the V-Guitar series, a professional-level electric guitar that can be directly connected to the GR-55 Guitar Synthesizer and VG-99 V-Guitar System.

Combining an authentic Stratocaster guitar and a special Roland divided pickup with a 13-pin output; the GK-Ready Stratocaster GC-1 can be used with both standard guitar equipment and revolutionary Roland V-Guitar category products such as the GR-55 and VG-99.

Universally recognised as leading pioneers in the music products industry, Roland and Fender have enjoyed a productive partnership for a number of years. Bringing their unique strengths together to enhance and expand the potential of the world's most popular instrument, they've jointly developed a number of electronic guitar products, such as VG Stratocaster guitar, and Legend series compact pedals.

Roland V-Guitar products such as the GR-55 and VG-99 put the unlimited potential of digital technology into the hands of guitarists everywhere. To harness this power, Roland developed the GK Divided Pickup, a special pickup that allows each of a guitar's strings to be processed independently.

Connecting a GK-Ready guitar to the GR Guitar Synthesizer or V-Guitar System opens up a world of magical music expression to the guitarist, including instant alternate tunings, transforming the guitar sound into another instrument entirely, and much, much more.

To help identify and define these advanced products, Roland has created a new category called 'V-Guitar' that will include all the 13-pin compatible products including VG-/VB-99, GR-55 and divided pickups, as well as the VG Stratocaster and GK-Ready Stratocaster.

The GK-Ready Stratocaster GC-1 takes Fender's iconic and cherished guitar and builds in a Roland GK Divided Pickup and a 13-pin output for connecting to the Guitar Synthesizer and V-Guitar System. The instrument's intuitive control panel also includes a knob and switches that enable the player to control various functions of 13-pin compatible devices directly from the guitar, as well as blend the guitar's normal pickups with the GK-driven sound.

As a guitar, the GK-Ready Stratocaster GC-1 is a 100% authentic Fender Strat guitar, with the same legendary sound and feel that players have loved for over 50 years. It features a solid contoured body, maple neck (with rosewood or maple fingerboard), three single-coil pickups with 5-way switching, a synchronised tremolo bridge, a 3-ply pickguard, and chrome hardware.

The GK-Ready Stratocaster GC-1 is available in a classic sunburst finish with a rosewood fingerboard, or a black finish with a maple fingerboard.

Distributed exclusively by Roland, the GK-Ready Stratocaster GC-1 will be available in March 2012.

