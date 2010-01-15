NAMM 2010: Vox introduces V845 Classic Wah guitar pedal

PRESS RELEASE: Vox Amplification is displaying the affordable V845 Wah Wah Pedal. Sonically, the V845 preserves the spirit and tone of the early VOX wah-wah pedals - a sound still sought after by today's players.

Designed to withstand the rigors of life on the road, the V845 features a solid yet lightweight die-cast aluminium housing, as found on authentic VOX wah pedals from the 1960s. Cosmetically, the V845 creates a vintage mood with its period-authentic black crepe finish and black-on-black pedal surface.

VOX developed the world's first wah-wah effect in the 1960s. From the earliest days of rock music, it met with acclaim from guitarists the world over with its famous "talking" tone. The unmistakable wah-wah sound has been heard on countless masterpiece recordings and legendary live performances.

The V845 Wah Pedal is now available with a retail price of $155.00.

