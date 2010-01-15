NAMM 2010: Pro Co reissues '85 Whiteface RAT distortion pedal

Pro co rat

PRESS RELEASE: A legend returns. Pro Co Sound, Inc., announces the re-issue of its world-famous '85 "Whiteface" RAT distortion pedal. The Limited Edition '85 Whiteface RAT will be produced in a one-time limited quantity and is scheduled to be available for distribution as early as February 2010.

The Whiteface RAT is planned to be on display at Pro Co's exhibit at the 2010 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA January 14 through 17.

The Limited Edition Whiteface RAT is a re-issue of the RAT model that was in production at Pro Co from 1985 until it was discontinued in 1989 in favor of the current RAT2. The '85 Whiteface is characterized by its small, square "indestructible" steel enclosure, which was a departure from the large steel boxes Pro Co had been using to package the RAT prior to that time.

The '85 RAT is further identified by the RAT logo silkscreened on its face. The Pro Co and RAT logos appear reversed out of a white field that is enclosed by a white ruled box. This is where the term "Whiteface" comes from. The RAT gained worldwide popularity in the late 1980's when its use was publicized by several major artists, including Jeff Beck.

The 2010 version of the Whiteface RAT has been painstakingly researched and designed to produce a pedal as close to the original in appearance and sound as is possible today. This includes the accurate reproduction of the '85 RAT circuit and the inclusion of the LM308 chip. The LM308 chip is believed to be one of the main ingredients to the famous '85 RAT tone.

