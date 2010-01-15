NAMM 2010: Peavey unleashes PXD Odyssey guitars

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly introduces the new Odyssey I and Odyssey II guitars to its award-winning PXD Series guitars, a new breed of extreme electric guitars built for speed, slicing leads and razor-sharp riffs.

The Peavey PXD Odyssey I and II are single-cut guitars that capture the aggression and attitude of modern metal players. The Odyssey II features EMG 60 and 81 pickups with the EMG-AB Afterburner tone circuit - which boosts input gain up to 20 dB for incredible amounts of saturation - on a mahogany body with a set mahogany neck and rosewood fretboard.

The Odyssey I is outfitted with two high-output Peavey VFL active pickups on a basswood body, with a set mahogany neck and rosewood fretboard.

PXD Odyssey guitars have adjustable bridges with a string-through-body design, a 24.75" scale and 24 frets. Both models are available in matte black with a brushed aluminum-finish pickguard, gloss black, gloss white or gloss red finishes.

The PXD endorser roster includes metal's hottest young musicians, including Chad Kulengosky and Timoteo Rosales (I Am Ghost); Kirk Windstein (Down, Crowbar, Kingdom of Sorrow); Matt Brunson (Crowbar).

PXD Odyssey II

24.75" scale with 24 frets

Set mahogany neck and body

EMG 60 and 81 pickups

Two Volume and one Afterburner controls with 3-way toggle switch

Adjustable bridge with string-through design

Rosewood fretboard

Available in Matte Black, Gloss black, Gloss Red or Gloss White

Matte Black model features brushed aluminum finish pickguard

Specially designed Coffin Case® included

PXD Odyssey I

24.75" scale with 24 frets

Set mahogany neck

Basswood body

Two Peavey VFL™ active pickups

Two Volume and one tone controls with 3-way toggle switch

Adjustable bridge with string-through design

Rosewood fretboard

Available in Matte Black, Gloss black, Gloss Red or Gloss White

Matte Black model features brushed aluminum finish pickguard

Specially designed Coffin Case® gig bag included

For more information, visit Peavey's official site

Information taken from official press release

