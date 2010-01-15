NAMM 2010: Peavey unleashes PXD Odyssey guitars

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly introduces the new Odyssey I and Odyssey II guitars to its award-winning PXD Series guitars, a new breed of extreme electric guitars built for speed, slicing leads and razor-sharp riffs.
The Peavey PXD Odyssey I and II are single-cut guitars that capture the aggression and attitude of modern metal players. The Odyssey II features EMG 60 and 81 pickups with the EMG-AB Afterburner tone circuit - which boosts input gain up to 20 dB for incredible amounts of saturation - on a mahogany body with a set mahogany neck and rosewood fretboard.
The Odyssey I is outfitted with two high-output Peavey VFL active pickups on a basswood body, with a set mahogany neck and rosewood fretboard.
PXD Odyssey guitars have adjustable bridges with a string-through-body design, a 24.75" scale and 24 frets. Both models are available in matte black with a brushed aluminum-finish pickguard, gloss black, gloss white or gloss red finishes.
The PXD endorser roster includes metal's hottest young musicians, including Chad Kulengosky and Timoteo Rosales (I Am Ghost); Kirk Windstein (Down, Crowbar, Kingdom of Sorrow); Matt Brunson (Crowbar).
PXD Odyssey II
24.75" scale with 24 frets
Set mahogany neck and body
EMG 60 and 81 pickups
Two Volume and one Afterburner controls with 3-way toggle switch
Adjustable bridge with string-through design
Rosewood fretboard
Available in Matte Black, Gloss black, Gloss Red or Gloss White
Matte Black model features brushed aluminum finish pickguard
Specially designed Coffin Case® included
PXD Odyssey I
24.75" scale with 24 frets
Set mahogany neck
Basswood body
Two Peavey VFL™ active pickups
Two Volume and one tone controls with 3-way toggle switch
Adjustable bridge with string-through design
Rosewood fretboard
Available in Matte Black, Gloss black, Gloss Red or Gloss White
Matte Black model features brushed aluminum finish pickguard
Specially designed Coffin Case® gig bag included
For more information, visit Peavey's official site
Information taken from official press release
Submit press releases
Email your press release to musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter
The free MusicRadar newsletter serves up the week's biggest artist and product news stories alongside exclusive tuition and gear reviews. Sign up here!
Follow MusicRadar on Twitter
Get instant updates and bonus content plus chat with the team. Start here!