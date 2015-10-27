MXR's EVH 5150 Overdrive pedal delivers "whole spectrum" of Eddie Van Halen guitar tones

First came the phaser, followed by the flanger, then the wah… and now Eddie Van Halen finally has a signature overdrive pedal to his name in the form of MXR's EVH 5150 Overdrive.

Utilising multiple MOSFET gain stages, combined with a three-band EQ, the 5150 Overdrive promises versatile valve-like tones through all kinds of amps and speaker cabs - including the "whole spectrum" of EVH tones, from Eruption to A Different Kind Of Truth.

Elsewhere, a boost switch delivers extra gain and compression, while a built-in Smart Gate circuit limits noise - the pedal also offers true bypass switching and is powered by a nine-volt power supply.

The MXR EVH 5150 Overdrive is available in the UK from November/December 2015 for £174.99 - check out Jim Dunlop for more.