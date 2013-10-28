MXR unveils two new MXR Custom Shop pedals

This dashing pair are on their way to an MXR dealer near you...

MXR has unveiled two new pedals from the MXR Custom Shop, the La Machine and Micro Amp+.

La Machine is essentially two classic fuzz sounds in one stomp, with an Octave switch that switches between a vintage-styled fuzz and an octave-up fuzz. It's available now, with a retail price of £139.

The Micro Amp+ takes the Micro Amp's boosting abilities and throws in a few additional features including added EQ controls. It'll be available in early November priced at £119.

MXR press release

LA MACHINE

La Machine serves up two different flavours of classic '70s fuzz. The pedal is based on a vintage circuit favoured by guitarists from numerous genres, from blues rock to psychedelic funk- and as can be seen, psychedelia has also had an influence on the colour scheme!

The Octave switch toggles between a thick shaggy fuzz and a searing octave up fuzz, and the Output, Tone, and Distortion controls allow you to shape the sound of your fuzz just how you like it.

As you would expect from MXR the pedal is true bypass and built to the bulletproof spec of all the other MXR pedals.

Available: Now shipping

SSP £139

MICRO AMP+

The MXR custom shop has combined the Micro Amp's famed boosting and tone-sweetening capabilities with a specially tuned EQ section and low noise op-amp to create the Micro Amp+.

With it's Gain knob, the Micro Amp+ allows you to dial up just as much gain as the original- up to 26dB- but with added EQ controls, you can now finely sculpt your boosted signal. The Micro Amp+ also features true bypass.

Available: Early November

SSP £119

MXR Custom Shop pedals are available only from MXR Custom dealers.