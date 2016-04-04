Musikmesse 2016: Supro unveils first guitar effects pedals

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Since its return in 2014, we've seen a wealth of Supro amps come through our doors, but now the company enters the pedal market with a trio of boutique-level stompboxes: the SP1303 Boost, Supro SP1304 Fuzz and SP1305 Drive.

Delivering up to 20dB of noiseless gain boost, the Supro Boost (£159) promises to be a 'clean' preamp, and offers High Pass and Low Pass filtering via a toggle switch - a TRS port also provides expression pedal control of the volume knob, allowing the pedal to double up as a volume pedal. Neat!

The Supro Fuzz (£159) goes old-school with an NOS germanium transistor in the first stage, followed by a silicon-based gain section and, mysteriously, "a dash of Supro's 'special sauce'" to create a low-noise, high-gain fuzz box - again, expression control via TRS is available, for adjustment of the treble knob.

Finally, Supro's Drive (£169) pedal claims to recreate the circuitry of the company's amps, including an actual, adjustable output transformer - the TRS port offers real-time control of the gain knob on this one.

All three pedals are assembled in Port Jefferson, NY, USA, and feature anodized, brushed-aluminium enclosures, as well as noiseless true bypass switching and 9V battery or power supply operation.