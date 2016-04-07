Musikmesse 2016: Blackstar swoops in with Fly 3 Bass mini amp

MUSIKMESSE 2016: Back in 2014, Blackstar's Fly 3 effectively demolished the mini-amp competition, and now the company has brought the same tonesome principles to the low-end with the Fly 3 Bass.

Two channels are on offer - clean and overdrive - as well as a bass-orientated EQ and sub control to dial in convincing low-end at low volumes.

The amp retains the compact enclosure, three-watt output and three-inch speaker from its guitar forebear, while an MP3/line in allows you to plug in an audio device - an emulated line out offers the opportunity for silent recording and practice, too.

Six AA batteries provide the juice required to run the Fly 3 Bass, but a power supply is available separately, as is an extension cab to run a six-watt stereo setup.

The Blackstar Fly 3 Bass is available now for £49, while the Fly 3 Stereo Pack (including power supply and extension cab) is £79.