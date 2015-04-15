Musikmesse 2015: DigiTech reveals DOD Gunslinger MOSFET Distortion pedal

MUSIKMESSE 2015:The DOD pedal resurgence continues apace with a new distortion to add to the line. The Gunslinger aims to bring high gain with tube character to the table.

DigiTech claim that the Gunslinger's MOSFET circuit is willing and able to offer saturated tones and the kind of sensitivity to your playing touch that's normally associated with tube amps.

"The pedal is ideal for adding a little more complexity to already overdriven tones, or on its own for thick, rich chord rhythm crunch and singing high-gain lead tones," says Tom Cram, the company's Marketing Manager.

DigiTech further elaborates on the Gunslinger's features as follows; 'High output enables it to push a tube amp over the edge for raw, high-powered overdrive sound and deliver a massive volume boost for high-velocity solos.'

The pedal will offer 9 to 18 volt operation, effectively allowing you a choice between normal operation or running the Gunslinger with more headroom for a 'less compressed, tighter and more open tone.'

The DOD Gunslinger MOSFET Distortion pedal is expected to ship in June 2015 with an RRP of £85.00.