Musikmesse 2011: Six new Vox Series 55 finishes unveiled

Musikmesse 2011 Press Release: Vox has announced eight new finishes for its Series 55 guitars. The SDC55 will be available in Black Burst, Flame Maple and Trans Amber, while the SSC55-TR-FM in Trans Red, Flame Maple and Trans Amber.

3-D body contouring

State-of-the-art carving methods provide the 55 solid-body instruments with a contoured body that ­ fits naturally and comfortably, whether you prefer to play sitting or standing.

The top surface is also perfectly carved, resulting in additional playing comfort and a distinguished look. The set neck features an inverse heel design and deep cut that offers unobstructed access to the upper frets. The distinctive headstock and the bound ­ fingerboard are inlaid with the winged "S" shape mother-of-pearl.

Superior string handling

The advanced MaxConnect aluminium bridge features extended saddle travel for flawless intonation with any gauge string. The full contact shape and light weight combine to deliver thick, rich tone with clear, singing harmonics.

Strings slide in from under the back edge of the bridge to make changing strings a snap. Our VOX Super Smooth tuners offer enhanced tuning stability, so you can play with confidence. The mahogany necks are ­ finished with rosewood ­ fingerboards.

Rich, refined tone

Each of the three pickup elements in our new CoAxe pickups delivers a unique and sophisticated tone, yet each one remains whisper-quiet.

By combining different pickups with different settings, the 55 solid-body guitars offer a deep range of tonal choices. The passive analogue tone circuitry offers both a Master Volume and a Master Tone control to re­fine your individual sound. The controls are easy to use and logically laid out, allowing fast changes during performance.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Vox

