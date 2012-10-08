Image 1 of 6 Lemmy and the lads with their new Motörheadphönes Motörhead unveil rock-focussed 'Motörheadphönes'

Musicradar witnessed the UK launch of Motörheadphönes, a range of headphones and earphones developed by uncompromising heavy rock icons Motörhead that, in keeping with the band's credo, promise to "make everything louder than everything else".

"We just wanted our music, especially, and rock music in general to sound great," guitarist Phil Campbell explained to MusicRadar. "We wanted to hear the mid-range and the guitars - and for people to appreciate them. There's so much drum and bass-focussed stuff out there, and that's fine, but these are for people that like the pleasure of listening to mid-range stuff. Everyone's made a great effort with them."

Developed in conjunction with Swedish mobile firm Krusell - its first step into audio - the range has been designed from scratch with the aim of offering a rock-focussed alternative to both the influx of hiphop/dance-centric brands and the 'flat' monitor-aping sound of pro audio ranges.

Due to hit UK stores in November, with an anticipated US launch next year, design features include Motörhead's classic logo and 'warpig' icons, durable materials (with minimal moving parts), velvet ear cushions, woven cables and speakers that can handle six times the power of the nearest rivals' (e.g. Marshall's Major set).

There will be five options available from the off, with prices ranging from £39.99 for the entry-level in-ear set, dubbed Trigger, to £129.99 for the top-end, over-ear Motörizers. Price was apparently a major consideration, one primarily driven by the band.

"There are a lot of working class people that follow our band, good fans, and we didn't want to be dangling stuff in front of them that they can't afford," said Campbell. "That wasn't an option with us. We wanted some good, affordable headphones, so that they could listen to great rock music. Besides, it all goes on tax anyways!"

Rock legends Motörhead become the first rock band to craft headphones specifically for fans of all guitar-based music, with the launch of Motörheadphönes. There is an abundance of bass-focused, rap headphones on the market, which sacrifice mid-range clarity. Yet more listeners on Spotify listen to rock than rap or hip-hop. Guitar-based music can be ruined by headphones if they focus on heavy bass without clarity in the rest of the range. So Motörhead set out to make headphones that did their music justice.

The result is a range of Motörheadphönes, with more detail in the mid-range, without sacrificing bass or treble. They are also tough enough to survive being on the road with Lemmy, Phil and Mikkey. Motörhead is one of the most iconic bands in the rock industry with 37 years of touring behind them, who also has the most well-known logo within the rock industry. Their Warpig t-shirt sells over half a million copies every year.

This autumn a complete assortment of headphones, earphones, and cases from Motörheadphönes, will be available in stores worldwide. The first generation's assortment will consist of nine products in total, three headphones, six in-ear models and various cases, pouches and covers. All will be sold under the new brand name Motörheadphönes and expected to be in store early November.

Prices range between £39.99-£49.99 for the earphones and £79.99-£129.99 for the headphones. Most models will be smartphone-ready; two of the headphones will be equipped with the new developed microphone 'Controlizer', which will be one of the most advanced remote controls on the market.

As Motörhead say...

"No weak-kneed, lily-livered, tin-pot and skinny sounding little pieces of garbage, no, that ain't Motörhead's style. These are headphönes designed to deliver everything louder than everything else BUT with the sort of range, clarity and TRUE rock reproduction you'd expect from a band of road warriors who have been at the top of the tree year after year. Because, like üs, these don't fuck around... remember, if it's too loud, you're too old!"

Pricing and availability

Headphönes

Bomber - £79.99

Ironfist - £99.99

Motorizer £129.99

Earphönes

Trigger - £39.99

Overkill - £49.99

Cases

Burner - £29.99

Metropolis - £29.99

Capricorn - £34.99

All prices include VAT.

They will be available mid November from shop.motorheadphones.com

The promotion of Motörheadphönes will be synchronized with Motörhead's European tour this fall as well as their release of the new CD/DVD 'The wörld is yours vol 2' in late September. International top rock artists have already teamed up with Motörhead to show the support of Motörheadphönes.

For more information visit the official Motörheadphönes website.